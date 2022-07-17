WATCH NOW: 'A ticking time bomb': Environmental advocates demand NIPSCO complete a 'clean closure' at Michigan City generating station

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City has long been known for the striking tower, often mistaken for a nuclear reactor, that sits along its shoreline. Despite the hyperboloid cooling tower's somewhat ominous presence, Susan Thomas is far more concerned with a different structure located at the longtime coal-fired generating station owned by NIPSCO — the steel seawall.

“It is not a question of if the wall will blow, it is a question of when," said Thomas, who serves as the director of legislation for Just Transition Northwest Indiana, a nonprofit addressing environmental justice issues across the Region. "This is a ticking time bomb."

Made of steel sheet pile, the wall is the only thing that separates the NIPSCO generating station from Lake Michigan. As Lake Michigan's water levels rise to the highest levels seen in 120 years, Thomas has grown increasingly worried about contamination. At the same time, NIPSCO has begun retiring the generating station as part of the utility's greater efforts to decarbonize electric generation.

NIPSCO, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., has already begun to clean up the five coal ash ponds on the 123-acre property, but Thomas and other nearby community members would like to see the company address what is beneath the ponds — decades of legacy coal ash.

'Pulling the wool over our eyes'

The generating station has sat on the edge of the Michigan City shoreline since 1931. Shortly after opening the station, NIPSCO began creating "made land" by mixing coal ash, a material left over after coal is burned to generate electricity, with sand. The made land sits behind the seawall and some of the coal ash ponds sit atop it.

Ever since NIPSCO announced plans to retire the Michigan City generating station in 2018, residents have been advocating for a "clean closure."

In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ruled that all unlined coal ash impoundments that have detected groundwater contamination above regulatory levels must stop receiving ash and begin the closure process. In 2020 the EPA expanded the requirement, mandating that all unlined ponds begin to close.

NIPSCO plans on retiring the Michigan City generating station between 2026 and 2028. The Merrillville-based utility would then no longer generate any electricity from burning coal. Instead, the company is investing some $2 billion in renewable energy projects including wind and solar.

The five coal ash ponds are expected to be cleaned up by the end of the year. The cleanup involved removing 171,000 cubic yards of coal ash and replacing it with clean fill. The coal ash will be transported to a lined landfill at the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station located in Wheatfield. However, the legacy coal ash used in the generating station's made land, will not be touched.

"NIPSCO is trying to pull the wool over our eyes and leave us with an inheritance that will last thousands of years," said Just Transition Executive Director Ashley Williams.

Once the five coal ash ponds are clean up, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the EPA will determine "what additional work is needed to ensure the long-term safety of the community and the environment," NIPSCO spokesperson Denise Conlon wrote in an email to the Times.

Recent report

"We know that change, that transition is an inevitability, but justice is not. We know that justice does not happen unless we the people demand it," Williams said, standing before a crowd of Michigan City residents at the HOPE Community Center.

In mid-June, Just Transition, the LaPorte County NAACP, NWI Minister's Conference, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and the Hoosier Environmental Council held a meeting the HOPE Community Center to discuss a recent report released by Earthjustice that reviewed several assessments of the seawall, dating back to 2018.

Earthjustice commissioned Burgess Environmental to review past inspection reports detailing the integrity of the wall. The report said the sheet wall has corroded and moved over the years.

“Ultimately, the steel sheet pile wall will corrode and fail if left in place,” the report said.

Conlon said that in the report authored by Burgess, "excerpts of information were selected from older studies to suggest different conclusions than what was presented in the reports they relied upon." She said that the wall is monitored on a regular basis and inspected both by NIPSCO and third-party professional engineers and that inspections have been conducted on a more frequent basis.

"There is no imminent threat, and the walls are performing as they were designed and they remain stable," Conlon wrote.

If the wall did fail, legacy coal ash would spill into the nearby Trail Creek and Lake Michigan — impacting drinking water for millions of residents throughout Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

According to the EPA, coal ash contains contaminants like mercury, cadmium and arsenic “that without the proper management can pollute waterways, groundwater, drinking water, and the air.”

Coal ash contamination has already been documented in the groundwater. Conlon said NIPSCO has been monitoring the situation and that current data "indicates there is no risk to human health or the environment. There are no impacts to drinking water supplied by neighboring communities."

Conlon also said the primary source of the groundwater contamination is believed to be the five ash ponds that are being cleaned up.

A just transition

“We all deserve the right to clean, safe drinking water,” Williams said. "This is faucet issues, but it is a pocketbook issue as well."

NIPSCO estimates retiring the Michigan City generating station will cost about $40 million. The utility will recover about 80% of the project costs through the Federally Mandated Cost Adjustment tracker, a surcharge that can change as often as every six months. The remaining 20% of the $40 million will be deferred to NIPSCO's next electric base rate case which must be filed by the end of 2026.

The first rate surcharge will raise rates for a residential customer using 700 kilowatt hours per month by 30 cents.

“We’re footing the bill for these projects; we’re footing the bill for their mistakes,” Williams said.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Michigan City City Hall to determine if the proposed rate increase is the most cost-effective way for NIPSCO to comply with federal environmental regulations. Written comments can also be submitted at in.gov/oucc/contact-us/ through Aug. 10.

Donnita Scully, of the LaPorte County NAACP, fears the rate hike and any contamination from the legacy ash will disproportionately impact the very same residents who have lived with decades of heavy industry — Michigan City's low-income communities of color. The neighborhood surrounding the generating station is predominantly Black, Scully has said.

"Our minority communities and those communities that are poor are first in line to be affected. ... Sooner or later that wall will give way. ... Ultimately the effects will spill over to other communities," Scully said. "Not just minority communities, not just Black communities, but all of the communities around us."