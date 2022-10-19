WATCH NOW: Big cat habitat taking shape

MICHIGAN CITY — The big cats at Washington Park Zoo will be able to use their bigger habitat as soon as next spring.

A sneak peek of the $1.6 million enclosure will be held in December to honor the people involved in the construction, including donors, zoo Director Jamie Huss said.

Once the work is completed, visitors will be able to get almost nose-to-nose with lions and tigers, thanks to the strong glass enclosure. Previously, visitors were kept at a distance.

The new exhibit will help visitors get a better sense of the cats’ size, strength and personality, Huss said.

Parks Superintendent Ed Shinn gives Huss credit for the concept for the new habitat. Along the way, she has had to answer some unusual questions, including how strong does the glass have to be to stop a charging tiger? The exhibit will feature triple-pane, bulletproof glass windows.

Visitors should be pleased with the new exhibit, but it’s being done with the animals in mind. “The animals have always been our top priority,” Huss said.

There are too many donors to list.

“This is the biggest project we’ve ever had,” Huss said. It moved ahead of other priorities when a new federal law required the zoo to either expand the habitat or lose the lions and tigers who have called it home.

“We could have lost the big cats,” Shinn said.

Complicating the project was that prices kept rising even as funds were being raised. “The price just kept going higher and higher,” Huss said.

Rather than rehome the big cats temporarily during construction, Huss thought they would be more comfortable in their old enclosure, able to watch the workers from a safe distance and understand what all the noises are about.

“They’re used to traffic. They’re used to street sweepers,” Huss said. And like the other zoo animals, they miss the visitors when the zoo is closed for the winter.

To ease the tigers’ exposure to the outside world from their new glass enclosure, zookeepers plan to soap the windows, gradually removing more and more of the soap as the tigers adjust to the new surroundings. The cats will have private places to retreat to escape the visitors if they wish.

The enclosure has glass walls, but the top will be mesh, allowing the tigers and lions to enjoy fresh air, rain and snow. The cats love to play in the snow. “They have the force of the lake still,” she said.

Huss hopes to get funding for a greenhouse enclosure for the aviary so that the birds could stay in it longer. That would help allow the zoo to extend its season — which is currently April through October — as well as provide a better habitat for the birds.

All the parrots are former pets, Huss said. “Most birds are passed to another family by the time they are 2 years old,” she said.

The zoo is small, so it focuses on rescues, including animals that would not have survived at larger zoos that have breeding programs.

The eagles are owned by the federal government and kept under strict conditions. If one of them loses a feather, it is shipped immediately to the government so that Native Americans can use it for ceremonial purposes. One of the eagles was hit by a car. One lost its eye.

“He was about ready to be put down,” Huss said, when the zoo was able to house him.

Every Easter, the zoo gets calls about taking bunnies, ducks and chicks. It would be better for the adults not to buy them as pets in the first place, she said.

The zoo also focuses on education, Huss stressed. It’s proving popular, too. Last year, attendance was 98,000. This year, the zoo topped 87,000 several weeks ago, Shinn said.

The tigers, Stars and Stripes, are about 17 years old and have a 25-year life expectancy. No new lions and tigers will be added while the original occupants are still alive. So what happens when the big cats die?

That remains to be seen, Huss said. As a rescue facility, it depends on what type of animals would be available then. It could be another type of cat or even baboons, she said.

The zoo was built 97 years ago by the Works Progress Administration. Some of the work done back then has held up better than more recent efforts, Shinn said. Still, he and Huss expect the new big cat habitat to last for decades.

Huss hopes the exhibit will be ready to debut on opening day next spring.