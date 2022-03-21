WATCH NOW: Forgotten suffragette memorialized in MC

MICHIGAN CITY — Alicia Guerrero was doing some genealogical research about her great-great-grandmother Naomi Anderson when she decided to search for Naomi online. What she found amazed her.

Naomi Bowman Talbert Anderson became more than just a name to Guerrero. Anderson was a fiery orator who advocated for equal rights, including women’s right to vote.

Anderson, who grew up and was married in Michigan City before ultimately settling in California, will be remembered through Bernard Williams’ $140,000 sculpture at Wescott Park that not only shows her likeness and her name but also some of her deeds and travels through a permanent timeline.

The sculpture was dedicated Saturday. Wescott Park is on Michigan Boulevard near 4th Street.

Guerrero, said she was doing genealogy research when she decided to see if Google could help her learn more about the ancestor she knew by name only.

“I was surprised but also really moved,” Guerrero said, to learn Anderson had done so much during her lifetime to help other people. “She was just inspiring to me.”

Anderson, born in 1843, was invited to study at Michigan City’s only public school, even though it was segregated, at age 12 because of her gift for writing poetry.

She became the mother of eight children, founded orphanages for children of color, became a teacher and hairdresser, and she published articles and poems.

“There flows through my veins a combination of blood from four distinct nations, of which the greater part is Dutch, part African, part Indian and the lesser part Irish,” the fiery orator wrote. Poetess Carnessa Carnes portrayed Anderson at the dedication ceremony.

Anderson headlined with suffragette Susan B. Anthony, whose image was later memorialized on silver dollars from 1979 to 1981 and again in 1999.

“Tens of thousands of people in 19th century America read her writings and heard her speak,” Celebrating Naomi Anderson project co-chair Bonnie Schaaf said.

Indiana Humanities President and CEO Keira Amstutz was thrilled to offer support for the project.

“This was an incredibly competitive grant,” she said, but this project was worthy. “Naomi’s contributions have been overlooked for many years,” Amstutz said.

Ronald Matthews, Guerrero’s cousin, said he now knows his great-great-grandmother’s traits continue to be evident in his own children.

“I now know why my son writes poetry. I now know why my daughter and my cousin are beauticians. I now know why I am a strong advocate in the NAACP,” he said.

Sculptor Williams said the new sculpture says much about Michigan City as well as Anderson.

“A lot of communities around the country are pulling monuments down because they really don’t speak to the moment and they don’t speak to the history that we really want to celebrate,” he said. This sculpture speaks to people of all different races, he said. “We are all one people,” Anderson wrote. “It doesn’t mean we area all the same, but it means that we share the same ideas, we share the same beliefs, and we believe in each other.”

Williams said he hopes benches can be put amid the sculpture in the future so people will be able to sit and reflect on Anderson’s accomplishments and contributions to today’s America.

