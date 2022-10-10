WATCH NOW: Kitesurfer rescued from drowning in Lake Michigan but in grave condition

MICHIGAN CITY — A kiteboarder rescued from drowning in Lake Michigan on Saturday was in grave condition Monday, police said.

A man was kitesurfing at Washington Park on the Lake Michigan lakefront when he started struggling with the waves Saturday, Michigan City Police Department Investigative Division Commander Captain Kevin Urbanczyk said. He was pulled from the water and bystanders performed CPR until first responders arrived at the scene.

"He went into the water while kite surfing and was pulled out by another person who was with him. The victim was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital by LaPorte County EMS in grave condition," Urbanczyk said.

The Michigan City Fire Department said there was no update on his condition.

"One of the people who performed CPR said he was on life support with a weak pulse," Dave Benjamin, with The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, said. "A pulse sounds positive but it depends how long he was in the water. The heart is a muscle and does not need a signal from the brain to keep pumping."

Vonda Poll-Hartung, who was visiting the beach from Michigan to watch the sunset, witnessed the entire water rescue from Lake Michigan.

"EMS, fire and police pulled in right behind us and ran to the shore where the person was non-responsive, from what we could see," she said. "They were doing chest compressions and then put them on a backboard and into the ambulance. ... We're praying they made it. It was super windy and choppy. A few surfers and wind kites out."

The winds were blowing west for most of the day but then changed direction, which could have blown him off course.

"There are hazards around any body of water. Even the most experienced kitesurfers can face dangers in open waters," he said.

A surfski race participant also drowned in Lake Michigan in Michigan on Saturday.

"People who participate in extreme water sports push their limits and overcome challenges. Unfortunately, sometimes incidents do happen, even if they have a long history," Benjamin said. "A seasoned veteran like Dale Earnhardt passed away driving in a NASCAR race. Extreme sports do have risks involved."

The lake remains dangerous throughout the year, Benjamin said.

"Drownings happen year-round, with swimming and boating in the summer and extreme sports and fishing this time of year," he said. "In wintertime, people drown falling off the ice shelf. There are year-round seasonal activities on the Great Lakes and there's now a higher risk for extreme water sports enthusiasts."