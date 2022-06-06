WATCH NOW: Sculptors bring sand to life at new festival

MICHIGAN CITY — Professional sculptors turned sand and water, the two beach staples, into beautiful artworks during the inaugural Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park.

If you missed the festival, you’ve missed the artworks completely. They were destroyed at the end of the festival for children’s safety.

The Sand Lovers, based in Fort Myers, Florida, organized the festival for the city.

Bill Knight, one of the partners, said he got into the business when he stumbled across a sand sculpting event. “I had no idea you could make a living at it,” he said, but he and his wife, Marianne Knight, now travel the country and the Caribbean islands, primarily, to run festivals like the one here.

Each beach’s sand has different qualities. Michigan City is a great location for sand sculptures, he said. “We like to have super fine sand, and this is very fine sand.”

Lauri Tournoux, of Navarre, Ohio, is a tax commissioner by day but loves being a master sand sculptor. “I think it’s great. I’ve worked in varieties of sand over the years,” she said.

“If I lived here, I’d be parked on the other side of the dune every night,” she said while gesturing toward Lake Michigan. “Look at what we have here. We have it all.”

Her grandchildren enjoy visiting her home. “I have a 10-ton sand pit at home,” she said. At the festival here, she spent three days turning 11 tons of sand into “The Little Engine That Could.”

Tournoux enjoyed interacting with visitors as they watched her work. “Sand is relaxing for all ages,” she said. “We’ve had people out here with walkers.”

She was worried when an 85-year-old woman appeared to be teetering, concerned for both the woman and her sculpture, but as it turned out the woman was just bending over to remove her shoes.

Sand moves, which can frustrate sculptors. “This sand shifts. It should be called shifting sand,” she said. “It’s a rolling sand. It’s continual.”

Tournoux worked on her sculpture for a couple of hours Friday night. “I saturated it really good,” but in the morning she was surprised. “Where did it go?”

Disappointments have happened before. She told of when someone stumbled on the sprayer at the end of her hose while she was at lunch. When she returned, she watched her creation collapse. It was going to be a dragon, so she shifted directions and turned it into a dragon hatching from an egg while there was still time to do so before the competition ended.

In New England, Tournoux was working on a sculpture when a nor’easter blew in. “I never know wind could beat up your body. I had bruises,” she said.

Rain is another enemy of sand sculptors. “People leave when it rains, so that’s a bad word, rain,” she said.

The festival drew people from far and wide, Tournoux noted. “180 miles to see this. That says something,” she said. Visitors were making a weekend out of their trip to Michigan City.

“I hope they love it. I hope it (the festival) grows,” Tournoux said.

Thivya Braba, of Columbus, Indiana, brought her family after seeing a state tourism email that mentioned the festival.

“I feel blessed to see these kinds of sand sculptures,” she said.

Braba is amazed by the three days of effort to create the minute details. She admits to not having that kind of patience.

“It’s a kind of meditation. They can’t think of anything else,” Braba said.

Kelly Moore, of Niles, Michigan, was impressed by Tournoux’s work. “I love the perspective on it” with its storybook feel, Moore said.

The park, too, was worth the visit. “It’s such a nice environment. You’ve got the skyline, you’ve got the beaches.”

Bob and Gwen Eriks, of Crown Point, watched the sculptors at work. “We thought it was a good way to spend a Saturday afternoon,” Gwen said.

“I always wondered how they do it. I wonder how they keep it from collapsing,” Bob said.

The sculptors’ secret is a mixture of one part Elmer’s glue and nine parts water, Marianne Knight said. “They lightly spray it, and that just kind of keeps the outer layer in place.”

Knight pointed to the sand-sculpted rocks under the lighthouse in the 70-ton tribute to the festival’s sponsors. Sand was slowly seeping out from under the rocks.

Sculptor Scott Triplett, like some of the others, also works with snow as his medium. In fact, that’s how he began his sculpting career.

Triplett said he appreciates the support he gets from the small community of professional sculptors. If he runs into a snag, he can ask for advice. “It’s a family, and we’re really, really open about everything,” he said.

Sculptors can take one or two years to work on a design. Friday morning at the hotel, Triplett finished drawing his plan for the weekend’s sculptures.

Marianne Knight does corporate logos and other designs for clients. At the festivals run by The Sand Lovers, though, she’s too busy running the show to compete. She misses it.

The festivals are fun, but they have a bittersweet ending when the sculptures are demolished. “That’s one of the worst things, is when we take them down,” she said.

