'We are still in shock': Inspiration Wood owners report losses caused by fire

Inspiration Wood owners report losses caused by fire; 'We are still in shock' Firefighters from several area departments were battling a large blaze late Tuesday morning at the Inspiration Wood Wellness Club in Westville.

WESTVILLE — Ron and Kimberly VanSessen started their Tuesday peacefully.

The two awoke for a 6 a.m. yoga session in the gathering space on the property of Inspiration Wood Wellness Club. Around 7:30 a.m. after the class, they left.

Two hours later, Kimberly received a call that the building was engulfed in flames.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire that completely torched the 4,000-square-foot structure, the Chesterton Fire Department said. The fire was spotted by an aircraft pilot checking pipelines from above.

Ron and Kimberly VanSessen, owners of Inspiration Wood, are "still in shock" after the loss of the gathering space, where they held yoga classes, weekly workshops and wellness retreats.

"We had just finished redecorating the space to begin hosting events again," Kimberly said.

Among the items lost are antique chairs from the old Strongbow Inn Restaurant, class supplies and teaching materials inside. Kimberly said she had just put in some heirloom fossils and gemstones her father had left to her.

"We are still making an inventory list of all our products that were lost," Kimberly said.

Nine of the buildings on the property are still standing, Kimberly said. The gathering space was the largest building on the front of the property, shielding the other building from the flames.

"It was luckily isolated from other buildings, and the wind blew the flames away from the tree line," Kimberly said.

Ten local departments responded to the scene. The fire took over 100,000 gallons of water to put out, Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel said Tuesday. The dry well water source couldn't provide an adequate amount of water to fight the flames, so firefighters had to make two or three trips to a hydrant near Pine Elementary School to fetch more water.

"We want to thank all the first responders who battled the fire despite the many challenges they faced," Kimberly said.

A unique addition to the Northwest Indiana community, Inspiration Wood encourages people to focus on natural solutions to support their health. Kimberly is a representative for doTERRA, a brand that sells and promotes use of essential oils in healing therapies.

Inspiration Wood was founded in 2008 and, according to its website, its mission is to “create an environment that inspires others to reach their greatest potential Spiritually, Personally & Professionally.”

Although they lost the physical gathering space, they haven't lost their Inspiration Wood community. They will continue to host workshops and retreats in other buildings while they continue to process the loss, Kimberly said.

"We are heartbroken, but our mission remains the same," Kimberly said.

