'We need this right now': Hospital staff saluted by first responders with parade

Her husband’s mother is in a high-risk group for the disease, so she won’t see him until Saturday, after she has been able to do a deep clean at home to disinfect surfaces, she said.

Because of the pandemic, visitors aren’t welcomed to the ICU as they once were. Nurses connect family members by video and communicate with a family spokesperson to offer updates on the patient’s condition, said Dawn Martin, ICU director at La Porte Hospital.

“I think some families are scared to even come to the hospital,” Jones said.

At the Express Care clinics, only one person is allowed in the room now because of the pandemic.

“Even though they’re scared, they understand,” Marino said. “Everybody’s just scared. We do a great job of trying to calm the public.”

Robbin said the situation is compounding families' grief.

“I think it’s most distressing to the families because they can’t be here with their loved ones,” she said.

“I have a new appreciation for my family,” said Michele O’Hern, chief quality officer at La Porte Hospital.