'We need this right now': Hospital staff saluted by first responders with parade

Hospital staffs in Michigan City and LaPorte got a big virtual hug from first responders Thursday night.
The LaPorte County Fire Association organized a parade of firetrucks, ambulances and other law enforcement vehicles for front-line workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City and La Porte Hospital in LaPorte.
That’s the best that social distancing would allow in the COVID-19 era, LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said.
“This is amazing. It’s bringing tears to my eyes,” said Gena DeMuth, director of risk management and infection prevention at La Porte Hospital.
“It gives me chills,” said Lynn Robbin, who works in the palliative care department at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City. “It’s really heartwarming to see them out here when their lives are just as much on the line as ours.”
“What a phenomenal outpouring of support,” said Anetra Jones, chief nursing officer at La Porte Hospital.
“We need this right now,” said Dr. Robert Marino, who runs Franciscan Health’s Express Care centers across Northwest Indiana.
Working on the front lines in the COVID-19 era is “emotionally draining and physically draining,” said Kim McGinnis, a nurse in the intensive care unit at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Her husband’s mother is in a high-risk group for the disease, so she won’t see him until Saturday, after she has been able to do a deep clean at home to disinfect surfaces, she said.
Because of the pandemic, visitors aren’t welcomed to the ICU as they once were. Nurses connect family members by video and communicate with a family spokesperson to offer updates on the patient’s condition, said Dawn Martin, ICU director at La Porte Hospital.
“I think some families are scared to even come to the hospital,” Jones said.
At the Express Care clinics, only one person is allowed in the room now because of the pandemic.
“Even though they’re scared, they understand,” Marino said. “Everybody’s just scared. We do a great job of trying to calm the public.”
Robbin said the situation is compounding families' grief.
“I think it’s most distressing to the families because they can’t be here with their loved ones,” she said.
“I have a new appreciation for my family,” said Michele O’Hern, chief quality officer at La Porte Hospital.
La Porte Hospital hasn’t seen the huge influx of COVID-19 patients that some other areas have seen, so the staff has had time to prepare for the possible surge in patients that Martin hopes doesn’t materialize, he said.
“It’s like nothing we’ve ever experienced before,” La Porte Hospital CEO Ashley Dickinson said.
Hospitals already were concerned about controlling infections, but procedures have changed because of the pandemic.
Kathy Kesling, who works in the food and nutrition department at Franciscan Health Michigan City, said the employee cafeteria no longer offers a buffet or salad bar. Patients have room service, of course, but trays are sent together in units that house COVID-19 patients for extra care in limiting exposure to the disease.
“Everyone’s been pulling together and preparing the best we can,” Kesling said.
JoAnn Miller, who works in the pharmacy department at Franciscan Health Michigan City, said one change is that she now wears personal protective equipment everywhere in the hospital, even in her own department, and a face shield when she takes medication to a patient floor.
At home, Kesling takes time every day for faith, wellness, devotions and, of course, nutritious meals.
“You just have to take it one day at a time,” Kesling said.
Eric Haverstock, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Center Township Fire Department, said he transports patients to the hospital and hands them off for health care providers to offer more extensive care.
Thursday night’s salute to health care providers was his idea, inspired by what he has seen other communities across the nation do to honor health care providers.
As an EMT, “it’s definitely challenging. It’s definitely nerve-wracking,” Haverstock said.
When Haverstock goes on a call, physical health is just one part of the equation. Mental health, particularly in the COVID-19 era, also is an unknown factor for EMTs and paramedics walking into a home.
His wife and children, for example, haven’t left their home in weeks.
Haverstock is an employee at Task Force Tips in Valparaiso as well as serving as a volunteer first responder on nights and weekends.
Interest among fire departments and law enforcement in Thursday’s parade was “exploding” in recent days, he said.
“Every call, it’s assumed that we’re working with an infectious disease,” Snyder said. “If we don’t follow all the protocols we’ve put in place, we’re walking into a life-or-death situation.”
Life at a fire station mimics family life, with firefighters cooking together, gathering at the table for meals and otherwise spending time together, Snyder said. Now it includes using bleach wipes at least three times a day to wipe down surfaces.
A universal sentiment among hospital staff members was appreciation for the first responders, saying they deserve to be honored, too.
“That’s what it’s all about, taking care of the community,” Jones said.
Gallery: Major deadlines for Hoosiers to know amid coronavirus changes
May 4: Voter registration deadline
May 5: In-person early voting begins
May 21: Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot
May 22: All driver’s licenses, state identification cards, vehicle registrations and firearms licenses that expired after March 6, 2020 automatically are extended to this date under Executive Order 20-09
June 2: Primary Election Day
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due
July 10: Last day to pay semi-annual property taxes in all Indiana counties without incurring a late payment penalty
