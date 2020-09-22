Woman crashes car into concrete barrier after leading chase, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A woman was chased down by police after hitting a concrete barrier during a vehicle pursuit, police said.

Amber R. Pace, 36, of Michigan City, is facing charges of escape, criminal recklessness and two counts of resisting law enforcement, according to LaPorte County court records.

At 8:38 p.m. Monday LaPorte County Sheriff’s Deputy David Grimberg was driving west on U.S. 20 near Fail Road when he ran the license plate of a blue Lincoln SUV driving ahead of him. A BMV computer check showed the license plate was registered to a red Jeep SUV, said LaPorte County Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Allen.

The deputy stopped the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Fail Road, but as he approached the driver’s side the SUV sped away.

Grimberg then pursued the vehicle west on U.S. 20, where the SUV continued to violate several traffic laws, police said. LaPorte Sgt. Jeff Wright put out a set of tire deflation devices across U.S. 20 and the SUV struck them as it approached County Road 525 West but kept driving.

The vehicle was heading west on Michigan Boulevard when the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier near Case Street, police said. Pace got out of the SUV and began to run west on Michigan Boulevard.