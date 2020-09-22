 Skip to main content
Woman crashes car into concrete barrier after leading chase, police say
Woman crashes car into concrete barrier after leading chase, police say

Crash laporte.jpg

An SUV struck a concrete barrier on Michigan Boulevard after a police chase. 

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — A woman was chased down by police after hitting a concrete barrier during a vehicle pursuit, police said.

Amber R. Pace, 36, of Michigan City, is facing charges of escape, criminal recklessness and two counts of resisting law enforcement, according to LaPorte County court records.

At 8:38 p.m. Monday LaPorte County Sheriff’s Deputy David Grimberg was driving west on U.S. 20 near Fail Road when he ran the license plate of a blue Lincoln SUV driving ahead of him. A BMV computer check showed the license plate was registered to a red Jeep SUV, said LaPorte County Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Allen.

The deputy stopped the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Fail Road, but as he approached the driver’s side the SUV sped away.

Grimberg then pursued the vehicle west on U.S. 20, where the SUV continued to violate several traffic laws, police said. LaPorte Sgt. Jeff Wright put out a set of tire deflation devices across U.S. 20 and the SUV struck them as it approached County Road 525 West but kept driving.

The vehicle was heading west on Michigan Boulevard when the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier near Case Street, police said. Pace got out of the SUV and began to run west on Michigan Boulevard.

Wright and Grimberg ran after her and were able to arrest her after a short foot chase, police said. Pace was checked out at a local hospital and was then taken to LaPorte County Jail, where she is being without bond.

Pace Mugshot.jpg

Amber R. Pace

 Provided
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

