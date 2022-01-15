Zoo's big cats exhibit twice expected cost

But that would increase the cost of getting work crews ready, perhaps by $200,000, board member Kent Lange said.

“That might be an option if the park board wanted to pursue it,” he said.

“I don’t believe the costs are going to go down on materials and definitely not on the labor side,” Assistant Superintendent Shannon Eason said. “Building half of this project still leaves us in a dangerous situation with only being able to house two cats properly.”

The current bids expire Feb. 13. Park officials and Kuchta planned to work with Holladay to see if there were ways to trim the project cost. The prices quoted were base bids, not with alternates that could be rejected.

“It does look like we’re between a rock and a hard place,” Lange, the board’s liaison to the Washington Park Zoological Society, said.

Board member Phil Freese said the best option is to seek additional money.

Board President Phil Latchford said it’s probably not viable to get the money committed before the bids expire, but perhaps the board could take the City Council’s temperature before then.