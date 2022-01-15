Zoo's big cats exhibit twice expected cost

MICHIGAN CITY — Bids for the new big cats exhibit that the Washington Park Zoo needs to retain its accreditation are twice the estimated price.
The Parks and Recreation Board delayed action on the bids until February, giving time to determine whether the zoo can find additional money for it. The bids came in about $763,000 over budget.
Scott Kuchta, senior project manager for Haas & Associates, reviewed the bids with the park board.
“If you get wild swings in the bids received, you wonder if they were looking at the plans and assumptions,” he said, but these bids were all close.
Gariup Construction bid $1.79 million, Larson-Danielson Construction bid $1,75 million and Holladay Construction Group bid $1.67 million. The board has budgeted $800,000.
Kuchta said his firm’s estimated cost was pre-pandemic. Since it began, prices have been going up. “Supply chain, labor, all those things are adding up,” he said.
The project includes triple-laminated glass to keep the big cats in the exhibit. “The glazing did come in, depending on how you look at it, about 30% more than we expected,” he said.
It’s possible the park board could decide to split the project, building half now and half later.
But that would increase the cost of getting work crews ready, perhaps by $200,000, board member Kent Lange said.
“That might be an option if the park board wanted to pursue it,” he said.
“I don’t believe the costs are going to go down on materials and definitely not on the labor side,” Assistant Superintendent Shannon Eason said. “Building half of this project still leaves us in a dangerous situation with only being able to house two cats properly.”
The current bids expire Feb. 13. Park officials and Kuchta planned to work with Holladay to see if there were ways to trim the project cost. The prices quoted were base bids, not with alternates that could be rejected.
“It does look like we’re between a rock and a hard place,” Lange, the board’s liaison to the Washington Park Zoological Society, said.
Board member Phil Freese said the best option is to seek additional money.
Board President Phil Latchford said it’s probably not viable to get the money committed before the bids expire, but perhaps the board could take the City Council’s temperature before then.
“We’ve identified several different sources of funding,” Eason said. “Several donors have expressed some interest in this project.”
In other business, the board approved a request for the zoo to hire two additional staff members. The zoo currently has only seven full-time employees, and part-timers aren’t returning for seasonal work like they used to.
Assistant Zoo Director Elizabeth Emerick said exhibits are fancier and better for the animals, but they require more staff.
“It comes down to safety,” Zoo Director Jamie Huss said.
The zoo used to get quite a few job applications, but only two applied for the last opening.
“It’s harder to find staff,” she said. One keeper was hired in September, moving to this area to take the job, but left soon afterward to take another job with less pay but more support staff, Huss said.
Maintaining Zoological Association of America accreditation is important, Huss said. “We can’t afford ZAA standards,” but membership pays off for animal placement and grants.
Accreditation involves a visit of two or three days to evaluate records, staffing and how the animals are housed and cared for. “It’s definitely not a charter that we want to lose,” Huss said.
Attendance is up 75%, but the zoo has lost 30% of staff in the past few years.
“We definitely need the help,” Huss said.
