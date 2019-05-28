A kayak that belongs to a missing South Bend man last seen at Porter Beach was found May 21 on the shore at New Buffalo, Michigan, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police said.
Jacob Sandy, 23, left his home about 10 a.m. May 18 and went to Porter Beach, where he assembled the light-colored Oru kayak and took it out on the water, police said. He never returned home.
Sandy's vehicle was discovered May 21 in the parking lot of the Johnson's Inn property along the lakefront, officials said.
The kayak was found unoccupied in New Buffalo and picked up by an individual, who later saw an image of Sandy's kayak and immediately contacted law enforcement, police said.
New Buffalo police picked up the kayak Saturday and contacted DNR police, who took it for further investigation.
New Buffalo is about 18 miles northwest of the location where Sandy was last observed off shore from Porter Beach on May 18, police said.
Authorities searched the surface of the water and shoreline throughout the weekend. Previous searches were conducted last week.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Conservation Police at 812-837-9536.