The Mobile Health Unit of LaPorte Hospital will be out in the community throughout September to provide blood pressure screenings and education on men’s health and Atrial fibrillation, or Afib.
Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase your risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Come learn more about both important topics at our Mobile Health Unit this month.
Dates and times of the Mobile Health Unit visits are:
9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 7, LaPorte County Family YMCA, 901 Michigan Ave., LaPorte
10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11, Good Will Industries, 3822 Franklin St., Michigan City
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Kroger, 55 Pine Lake Ave., LaPorte
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Al's Supermarket, 3535 Franklin St., Michigan City
10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 13, Al’s Supermarket, 1002 Karwick Road, Michigan City
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19, Kabelin’s, 512 Andrew Ave., LaPorte
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Pax Center, 605 Washington St., LaPorte
11 a.m. to noon Sept. 21, Bailey’s Discount Center, 5900 S Range Road, North Judson
1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Al’s Supermarket, 702 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte
9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 25, Good Will Industries, 1509 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte
1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe St., LaPorte