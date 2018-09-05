Subscribe for 33¢ / day
LaPorte Hospital

The LaPorte Hospital board of trustees has approved a rendering of the new LaPorte Hospital, marking the next major development of the facility that is expected to open in 2020.

 Provided

The Mobile Health Unit of LaPorte Hospital will be out in the community throughout September to provide blood pressure screenings and education on men’s health and Atrial fibrillation, or Afib.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase your risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Come learn more about both important topics at our Mobile Health Unit this month.

Dates and times of the Mobile Health Unit visits are:

9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 7, LaPorte County Family YMCA, 901 Michigan Ave., LaPorte

10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11, Good Will Industries, 3822 Franklin St., Michigan City

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Kroger, 55 Pine Lake Ave., LaPorte

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Al's Supermarket, 3535 Franklin St., Michigan City

10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 13, Al’s Supermarket, 1002 Karwick Road, Michigan City

10:30  to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19, Kabelin’s, 512 Andrew Ave., LaPorte

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Pax Center, 605 Washington St., LaPorte

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

11 a.m. to noon Sept. 21, Bailey’s Discount Center, 5900 S Range Road, North Judson

1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Al’s Supermarket, 702 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte

9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 25, Good Will Industries, 1509 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte

1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe St., LaPorte

0
0
0
0
0

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.