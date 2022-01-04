Mrvan's help sought for historic bridge work

The bridge is the main route to and from the lakefront.

It must open to allow U.S. Coast Guard vessels and masts on sailboats traveling to and from the lake to clear the bridge deck.

The fear is the money set aside for maintenance will not be enough.

Commission President Richard Mrozinski said the bridge, which already has a history of failing occasionally, could be ordered by the U.S. Coast Guard to remain open if problems with lowering and raising it occur more frequently.

That would force motorists to use Center Street, a narrow and winding route through residential areas nestled in the dunes, to get to and from the lakefront.

Mrozinski said rehabilitating the bridge is still a possibility if federal dollars for a new bridge, for example, are not obtained or fall short of paying the entire cost.

He said the plan is to schedule a meeting between local officials and Mrvan, or representatives from the congressman’s office, to begin addressing the bridge.