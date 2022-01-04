Mrvan's help sought for historic bridge work

MICHIGAN CITY — Federal funding is being sought to replace the historic Franklin Street drawbridge in Michigan City.
Whether to replace or rehabilitate the 1932 lakefront bridge over Trail Creek has been debated for years.
The issue appears to have been settled by recent reports that the condition of the bridge is declining more rapidly than expected.
“This is falling apart. I just see the deterioration going too fast, too quick,” said LaPorte County Councilman Mark Yagelski.
The LaPorte County Commissioners are asking U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, to try to secure money from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill signed last month by President Joe Biden.
The money, if obtained, would pay for an estimated $6 million to $8 million cost of engineering and designing a new bridge.
The commissioners said they would also be relying on Mrvan to pursue funding to pay for actual construction.
A feasibility study from 2017 estimated the cost of a new drawbridge at $80 million and $45 million for a complete rehabilitation of the existing span.
LaPorte County government, which is responsible for upkeep of the bridge, recently allocated $1.5 million annually over the next five years to maintain it.
The bridge is the main route to and from the lakefront.
It must open to allow U.S. Coast Guard vessels and masts on sailboats traveling to and from the lake to clear the bridge deck.
The fear is the money set aside for maintenance will not be enough.
Commission President Richard Mrozinski said the bridge, which already has a history of failing occasionally, could be ordered by the U.S. Coast Guard to remain open if problems with lowering and raising it occur more frequently.
That would force motorists to use Center Street, a narrow and winding route through residential areas nestled in the dunes, to get to and from the lakefront.
Mrozinski said rehabilitating the bridge is still a possibility if federal dollars for a new bridge, for example, are not obtained or fall short of paying the entire cost.
He said the plan is to schedule a meeting between local officials and Mrvan, or representatives from the congressman’s office, to begin addressing the bridge.
“We need to start looking at it now because the bridge is not going to last forever. There’s going to come a time when we have to replace it. I’ll be anxious to see what they’re willing to come up with,” he said.
