LAPORTE — For now, the selection of a new attorney for LaPorte County government has not put a damper on two years of political turmoil, as some had hoped would happen when the Nov. 8 election changed the composition of the Board of County Commissioners.

Andrew B. Jones was appointed county attorney Wednesday by a majority of the three-member board during its first meeting of 2023.

Jones succeeds Shaw Friedman, who was alleged by his political opponents to be the primary source of unrest on the commission and elsewhere in county government.

Jones, 37, lives in and owns a legal practice in South Bend. He openly expressed appreciation for his appointment.

“It is my solemn promise to everybody in this room that I will never seek to embarrass anyone, to ridicule anyone, to make anyone feel like a public comment that they have made is something that shouldn’t be taken seriously by this commission,” he said.

Jones also said he looks forward to working with the commissioners and contributing to a more peaceful environment: “I try to be a no-drama, no-nonsense type of person. I think we need to lower the temperature in these meetings.”

The county attorney is among the positions filled by the commissioners at the beginning of each year.

Opposing the appointment was Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, who helped provide majority support of Friedman. Mrozinski is in the minority now that Connie Gramarossa — who defeated Sheila Matias in the general election — took a seat beside Commissioner Joe Haney.

Mrozinski challenged the appointment because Jones once represented LaPorte County Auditor Tim Stabosz in one of the lawsuits Friedman filed against Stabosz.

“To me, this sounds like a conflict of interest,” he said.

The lawsuits alleging defamation of character and wrongful nonpayment for some of Friedman’s legal services remain undecided.

LaPorte resident Rick Kentaft said the connection between Jones and Stabosz is nothing more than the “cronyism” Friedman and his supporters were accused and heavily criticized by their political opponents of taking part in.

“You’ve done exactly what you complained about before. I find that very interesting,” he said.

Stabosz said he had nothing to do with Jones being hired, and the appointment caught him by surprise.

“I was in no way involved with the interview or solicitation process involving any attorneys this new commission pursued or considered,” he said.

In other action, the number of meetings commissioners can attend electronically and vote was restricted to one a year.

A commissioner will not be able to vote at meetings after that unless they’re physically present.

Haney and Gramarossa said the action was in response to Mrozinski voting multiple times during meetings he attended on Zoom while living part time in Florida.

They said a public servant has an obligation to not rely on a screen to participate and cast votes.

“I believe that when everyone gets to a certain age, they want to snowbird,” Gramarossa said. “That’s wonderful, but as long as you’re an elected official, I believe that is the time when you really dedicate your time to your county and the people that elected you.”

“People come here in person and they want to see us,” Haney said.