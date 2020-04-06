New book features history of Michigan City businesses

MICHIGAN CITY — A new book has been published about Michigan City, its businesses and its residents.
It's called “Michigan City, Indiana, Businesses & The People That Made Them Prosper, 1832-1890,” according to the LaPorte County Historical Society. The book is written by La Porte County natives Gloria Arndt and Dorothy Palmer. The self-published book contains more than 400 pages of information, including photos and more than 6,000 entries about Michigan City businesses and their owners.
It can be divided into three parts: Section 1, written by Arndt, covers 1832-1860; Section 2, written by Palmer, includes information from 1860-1890; and an Appendix contains contributions by both authors. The latter includes lists of employees, explanations of street name changes, and other miscellaneous information.
Arndt and Palmer, both members of the LaPorte County Genealogical Society, have co-authored other historical works. Among other works, Arndt wrote “Canada, The Story of a Neighborhood,” and was a co-author of “Abandoned Cemeteries in LaPorte County” with Patricia Harris.
Palmer compiled “Naturalization Records, Declaration of Intentions and Final Papers” and joined Harold Henderson CG and Mary Leahy Wenzel to produce “Indiana, Early Probate Records, 1833-1850.” In addition, both have collaborated on other efforts to preserve local and county records.
“Michigan City, Indiana, Businesses & The People That Made Them Prosper, 1832-1890” is available for purchase for $50 by contacting Palmer at dorothypalmer@mac.com. or Arndt at prairiefarm4@gmail.com. Shipping is $5. Allow four weeks for delivery.
When the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is once again open to the public, the book will be available for purchase in the gift shop. The Museum is located at 2405 Indiana Ave. Check the Historical Society’s website (www.laportecountyhistory.org) or the Facebook page for updates regarding the temporary closure and reopening, or email at info@laportecountyhistory.org with any questions.
