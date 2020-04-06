New book features history of Michigan City businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A new book has been published about Michigan City, its businesses and its residents.

It's called “Michigan City, Indiana, Businesses & The People That Made Them Prosper, 1832-1890,” according to the LaPorte County Historical Society. The book is written by La Porte County natives Gloria Arndt and Dorothy Palmer. The self-published book contains more than 400 pages of information, including photos and more than 6,000 entries about Michigan City businesses and their owners.

It can be divided into three parts: Section 1, written by Arndt, covers 1832-1860; Section 2, written by Palmer, includes information from 1860-1890; and an Appendix contains contributions by both authors. The latter includes lists of employees, explanations of street name changes, and other miscellaneous information.

Arndt and Palmer, both members of the LaPorte County Genealogical Society, have co-authored other historical works. Among other works, Arndt wrote “Canada, The Story of a Neighborhood,” and was a co-author of “Abandoned Cemeteries in LaPorte County” with Patricia Harris.