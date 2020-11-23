New drive-thru service a hit at LaPorte City Hall

LaPORTE — The doors at LaPorte City Hall have been closed since early in the pandemic, but transactions are occurring face-to-face again thanks to a virtual drive-thru.

The new social distancing option is already proving to be a major time saver, especially when signatures are required on documents.

Instead of waiting days for the U.S Post Office to deliver and return signed paperwork, exchanges can be completed in a vacuum during a single drive up visit.

“There’s definitely an advantage. We’re lucky to have it,” said Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun.

Gina Allen got the water turned on at her new residence by doing things like signing papers delivered back and forth in a tube.

The container travels inside a vacuum line activated by a simple push of a button.

Allen said she liked the service but wishes life were back to normal again.

“I’d rather go inside, but that’s what it’s coming to,” she said.

City Hall has remained fully staffed with business also conducted electronically, on the phone or in drop boxes until the drive-thru opened Nov. 4.