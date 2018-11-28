The public is invited to get a glimpse of the future of health care and tour the new Franciscan Health Michigan City at an open house celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6.
“We are just a short time away from the opening of our brand new, state-of-the-art health care facility,” said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City.
“We are excited to showcase what has become more than just a hospital. It is a regional outpatient center, a multi-specialty physician office building, a health and wellness education complex and a community meeting space.”
The new Franciscan Health Michigan City includes 123 private, inpatient rooms and robust outpatient services with advanced diagnostic imaging equipment. Along with getting a preview of the facility and the new technology inside, visitors can gain insight into their own health through screenings, including body mass index, bone density, hepatitis C, blood glucose, pulse oximetry and blood pressure.
Families are welcome, with activities planned for kids, giveaways for those in attendance and live ice sculptures. Prizes include an Apple iPad, an Amazon Echo Spot, an Omron blood pressure monitor, a mountain bike and a grand prize drawing for an Orlando theme park vacation for a family of four.
The community event signals the completion of a $243 million construction project that began 2-1/2 years ago with a groundbreaking at the northwest corner of U.S. 421 and Interstate 94. It also marks the historic move from the 114-year-old legacy campus at 301 Homer St., which is scheduled for Jan. 12.