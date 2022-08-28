New interchange development gets green light

LAPORTE — The path has been cleared for construction of a 100-room hotel and restaurants near an Interstate 94 interchange outside Michigan City.

The LaPorte County Council recently approved $1.5 million to run water and sewer lines to the site also close to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35.

The utility service will be provided by the Michigan City Sanitary District.

Matt Reardon, of the LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development, said access to water and sewer service there could spur more growth in an underdeveloped area west and east of U.S. 35.

He said the hotel will contain banquet space for weddings and other venues.

The estimated $22 million plans also include 10,000 square feet of space for restaurants along with some office space.

The interchange is the first one in Indiana for travelers coming from Michigan.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make this look welcoming,” Reardon said.

Reardon said construction probably won’t begin until spring 2023.

“We got a lot of work to do to get the utilities done, designed and bid for the project,” he said.

The site was placed into a tax increment financing district earlier this year to further assist with the cost of developing it.

The money will come from the increase in tax dollars generated by higher property values brought on by new development within the TIF.

The council also pledged to increase by $5,000 the annual salary of all Emergency 911 workers.

Council Vice President Mike Rosenbaum, R-4th, said the department has lost about one-third of its staff from workers leaving for higher salaries in surrounding counties.

The pay increase slated for final approval next month raises the starting salary for a dispatcher in the department to about $46,000, he said.

Rosenbaum said another $4,000 boost in E-911 salaries could happen when money starts coming in from the increase in the local income tax approved in April.

The tax was raised from 0.095% to 1.45%.

All of the estimated $13 million generated by the tax hike will go toward emergency responder salaries and other public safety-related matters throughout the county.

About half of the revenue will go to county government while much of the remaining dollars will be collected by the municipalities of LaPorte and Michigan City, officials said.

It will be the second pay hike this year for E-911 employees and other emergency responders whose pay to start the year was raised by 6%.

That increase wasn’t enough, judging by the high number of employees continuing to leave.

Rosenbaum said a second pay hike this year is being worked on for the Sheriff’s Office, which is down five staff members.

“I’m hoping we’re going to be able to do the same thing for our sheriff’s department. They have been long and faithful and chomping at the bit also waiting to hear how we can help them,” he said.