New lakefront trail in LaPorte nears completion

LaPORTE – People will soon be able to walk or ride a bicycle on a lakefront trail well under construction in LaPorte.

A nearly mile-long stretch of Lakeshore Drive next to Stone Lake started undergoing a complete transformation six weeks ago.

When completed in mid-October, one lane from Grangemouth Road to Craven Drive will be for motor vehicle travel while the other lane will be strictly for pedestrians and bicyclists, said LaPorte Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

Scenic overlooks above the water are being added to enhance the experience for users of the trail and for people to fish or dock their boats.

Maureen Scott and some of her friends meet on a regular basis to walk along the shoreline near Cummings Lodge at Soldiers Memorial Park.

Scott says motor vehicle traffic was never heavy on the formerly two-lane street closed for construction. But, she added, a trail will make her feel safer and enhance what’s already a beautiful area.

“I’m sure it’s going to make everything look so much nicer. Not that it was bad to begin with but improvements are improvements,” she said.

Schreiber said the road will be repaved starting next week.