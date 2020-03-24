New name, new director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Michigan City

“We are keenly aware that Michigan City is one portion of our community and this is one of our first intentional efforts to expand our wide range of services to kids throughout all of LaPorte County,” said Board President Mike Johnstone. “Even when we moved our facility in 2016, there was a clear vision that this would be the next step. A county-wide expansion has been in the works for some time; last year we moved forward with a feasibility study for more concrete direction. Now, with the addition of Michelle, we are poised to take the next steps necessary beginning with our name change to Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County.”