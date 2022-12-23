New party leader hopes to boost Democrats

LAPORTE — Democrats in LaPorte County have a new leader who hopes to end the struggles of local party candidates in recent elections.

Angie Henzman, 38, of Trail Creek, was elected party chairwoman during a caucus of Democratic precinct committee members countywide Dec. 14.

She narrowly defeated Julie Sinclair, of LaPorte.

Earlier this year, Henzman left her full-time managerial position in the private sector to become campaign manager for state Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City. Boy was among just a handful of LaPorte County Democrats successful in the Nov. 8 election.

Henzman said Boy encouraged her to seek the position, which was vacated by Dr. Vidya Kora, who announced his resignation two days after the election.

“I was able to leave my position in retail and focus on what I really want to devote my life to, which is politics,” Henzman said.

Henzman said she plans to refocus the party on serving and fighting for the well-being of LaPorte County residents and recruiting candidates in leadership positions dedicated to that vision.

“The whole purpose of the party should be to better the quality of life of the people,” she said.

Henzman said she will also look for candidates willing to be accessible to the public and active in their communities on a more consistent basis.

She said concern about the economy wasn’t the only thing expressed from the doorsteps of many voters during the most recent campaign.

“I heard a lot of people also saying, 'I never see politicians actually involved in my life until the three months before every election,'” she said.

In his letter of resignation, Kora said the qualities and talents local party candidates brought to the table were overlooked and the outcomes decided by what was happening in politics at the national level.

He also expressed frustration with what he described as “Trumpism” not fading in LaPorte County like it has in other parts of the nation.

Henzman said the party needs to make sure all citizens are represented equally while reassuring people voting for Democrats in the past that “we’re still fighting for them.”

“I don’t care if it’s Trump country. If we’re talking south county, LaPorte or Michigan City, our whole purpose has to be to reach into the community and make a difference. We really need just a level approach to this,” she said.

Photos of the massive winter storm sweeping across America