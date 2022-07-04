 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Prairie Future Health Professionals take home international awards

New Prairie High School students in the HOSA - Future Health Professionals earned awards at the International Leadership Conference.

 Joseph S. Pete

New Prairie High School students in the HOSA - Future Health Professionals organization took home awards at the International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Three of the 16 team members from LaPorte County won top honors at the international competition that New Prarie punched its ticket to by finishing as a top finalist in the state competition in April.

Lauren Avery won fourth place in Family Physician Medicine, and Kaylee Koloj came in fifth in Career Development in the secondary education division.

In the middle school division, Cecelia Walls won ninth place in Health Career Preparation.

It was highly competitive. Alissa Sonnenberg, Abigail Walker, Sylvee Onnink, Eira Schmidt and Avery Mougin from New Prairie also come in 14th out of 174 secondary division teams.

The New Prairie students got to attend workshops and symposiums like "Find Purpose, Change the Culture, & Maybe Save a Life - Become a Heart Safe School," which New Prairie HOSA Advisor Tonya Aerts presented.

HOSA is a global student-led organization that aims to prepare students for careers in the health care field, such as by providing them with relevant educational and networking opportunities.

For more information, follow New Prairie HOSA on Facebook or Instagram or email Tonya Aerts at taerts@npusc.k12.in.us.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

