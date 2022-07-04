New Prairie Future Health Professionals take home international awards

New Prairie High School students in the HOSA - Future Health Professionals organization took home awards at the International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
Three of the 16 team members from LaPorte County won top honors at the international competition that New Prarie punched its ticket to by finishing as a top finalist in the state competition in April.
Lauren Avery won fourth place in Family Physician Medicine, and Kaylee Koloj came in fifth in Career Development in the secondary education division.
In the middle school division, Cecelia Walls won ninth place in Health Career Preparation.
It was highly competitive. Alissa Sonnenberg, Abigail Walker, Sylvee Onnink, Eira Schmidt and Avery Mougin from New Prairie also come in 14th out of 174 secondary division teams.
The New Prairie students got to attend workshops and symposiums like "Find Purpose, Change the Culture, & Maybe Save a Life - Become a Heart Safe School," which New Prairie HOSA Advisor Tonya Aerts presented.
HOSA is a global student-led organization that aims to prepare students for careers in the health care field, such as by providing them with relevant educational and networking opportunities.
For more information, follow New Prairie HOSA on Facebook or Instagram or email Tonya Aerts at
taerts@npusc.k12.in.us.
PHOTOS: IUN commencement ceremony sees more than 600 graduates
Commencement for IUN
A celebratory car windy honors an Indiana University Northwest graduate.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Chancellor Ken Iwama addresses the Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Jason Peace celebrates at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A proud family member cheers at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Students await the moment when they receive their degrees Thursday at the Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Lauren Frick gives the student address at the Indiana University Commencement Ceremony. Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Tina Luna receives her diploma from Chancellor Ken Iwama at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Indiana University Northwest graduates sport decorative caps at their commencement ceremony on Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
An Indiana University Northwest graduate recognizes her graduation ceremony during Thursday's commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A future teacher celebrates their graduation from Indiana University Northwest by decorating their cap.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Graduates of Indiana University Northwest decorated their caps for Thursday's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A decorated cap at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Students await the moment when they receive their degrees Thursday at the Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
An Indiana University Northwest graduate decorated their cap for Thursday's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A decorative cap at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony honors those who helped this graduate.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
The Indiana University brass band provides music for Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A decorated cap at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A superhero themed cap at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Students march to their seats Thursday at the Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten addresses the crowd at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Morganne Atteberry assists Kimberly Armstrong with her cap Thursday at the Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Guests seek shelter from the sun at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Indiana Northwest volleyball player Caitlin Alwine decorated her cap to remember her career for Thursday's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A graduate decorated their cap with a Bible verse ahead of Indiana University Northwest's Thursday commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Jasmine Rodriguez receives her diploma from Chancellor Ken Iwama at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten addresses the crowd at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Lauren Frick gives the student address at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Amy Mirowski looks on as her daughter Megan Mirowski prepares flowers for her sister Nicole Mirowski at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Graduate Theresa Canady poses for pictures with her family Thursday at the Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
