LAPORTE COUNTY — NIPSCO officials will inspect a natural gas pipeline near the southeast corner of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 starting this afternoon.
Officials said the inspection — just south of Westville — will last until Saturday evening and may cause flames or natural gas odors to be released in the air, as well as loud noises stemming from the "routine procedure."
"NIPSCO performs these inspections periodically to test the integrity of our natural gas lines," according to a NIPSCO news release issued Monday. "This is an industry standard done to ensure we can continue to provide safe and efficient natural gas service to our customers."
Weather permitting, the inspection is set to begin at noon each day during the six-day period, ending at 7 p.m. NIPSCO customers are not expected to experience any interruptions to their existing service, officials said.
Anyone who detects natural gas odors is encouraged to call NIPSCO at 1-800-464-7726, regardless if the smell is related to the project. A service technician will be dispatched to the area in question.