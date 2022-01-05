Northwest Health announces highest number yet for COVID-19 patients

A Region health care conglomerate with facilities in three counties said it has hit a new high for the amount of COVID-19 patients, as more become hospitalized and put on ventilators.
Northwest Health, which has locations in Porter County, LaPorte County and Starke County announced Wednesday that they have hit the highest number of COVID-19 patients yet among all of their hospitals.
As of Wednesday night, all three facilities had a total of 103 patients suffering from coronavirus as cases continue to rise.
This includes 74 at Northwest Health — Porter, 28 at Northwest Health — LaPorte and one at Northwest Health — Starke.
Of the 103 hospitalized patients, 72 are not vaccinated. There are a total of 20 coronavirus patients in the ICU and 15 are on ventilators, the company reported.
"Our staff is very tired and are discouraged by the number of individuals who are still not vaccinated," a spokesperson for Northwest Health said. "They are noticing that of the vaccinated patients who are hospitalized, most have not had their booster."
There are a total of 26 vaccinated COVID-19 patients at one of the three hospitals, however, 23 of them have not had their booster shot.
"If you haven't been vaccinated, it isn't too late," the company spokesperson wrote. "The data shows that the COVID-19 vaccine works. Vaccinated individuals can still spread the virus but they are not as likely to get seriously ill and require hospitalization."
Individuals can find a location to get the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting http://ourshot.in.gov or https://vaccines.gov.
Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State in men's basketball
Valparaiso met Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference action.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times
