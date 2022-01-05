Northwest Health announces highest number yet for COVID-19 patients

A Region health care conglomerate with facilities in three counties said it has hit a new high for the amount of COVID-19 patients, as more become hospitalized and put on ventilators.

Northwest Health, which has locations in Porter County, LaPorte County and Starke County announced Wednesday that they have hit the highest number of COVID-19 patients yet among all of their hospitals.

As of Wednesday night, all three facilities had a total of 103 patients suffering from coronavirus as cases continue to rise.

This includes 74 at Northwest Health — Porter, 28 at Northwest Health — LaPorte and one at Northwest Health — Starke.

Of the 103 hospitalized patients, 72 are not vaccinated. There are a total of 20 coronavirus patients in the ICU and 15 are on ventilators, the company reported.

"Our staff is very tired and are discouraged by the number of individuals who are still not vaccinated," a spokesperson for Northwest Health said. "They are noticing that of the vaccinated patients who are hospitalized, most have not had their booster."