LAPORTE — A 40-year-old Michigan City man was arrested after allegedly knocking on the door of a home while nude Tuesday night and then fleeing into a nearby wooded area, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported.

Geoffrey D. Manthey, who told responding officers he was attempting to locate his cellular telephone, was taken into custody and faces a charge of public nudity, according to police.

Police said they were called out shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday to the Indiana Dunes National Park Pinhook Bog property for a report of a nude man in the area.

A nearby resident was the one complaining of Manthey showing up nude and then fleeing toward the park property.

Officers reported hearing a man's voice coming from a nearby wooded area and located Manthey still nude.

Pinhook Bog spans approximately 580 acres and is located along Wozniak Road in rural Coolspring Township, police said.

