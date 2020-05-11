NWI father, son die in head-on collision, cops say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A father and son are dead after a car crash Sunday on Michigan City's south side, police reported.

The driver, Douglas Sparks, 47, and his son, Brandon Sparks, 22, a passenger at the time, died in the crash, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

Both men were from Michigan City.

Police were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday to the 5800 block of Franklin Street for a report of a serious crash, according to the police department.

Officers found a severely damaged 2005 Honda Civic and a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup in the northbound lanes of Franklin Street just south of McDonald's, police said.

Despite efforts to quickly extricate the father and son from the Honda, Brandon Sparks was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His father, Douglas Sparks, died a short time later at the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle involved, Anthony Banks, 27, was uninjured, police said.

A preliminary investigation found Douglas Sparks was driving south on Franklin Street when his vehicle drifted left of center into the northbound lanes, police said. His vehicle then collided head-on with Banks' vehicle, police said.