Officer airlifted after collision with truck

KANKAKEE TOWNSHIP — A LaPorte County Sheriff's Office deputy was airlifted to a South Bend hospital following a motor vehicle collision near Rolling Prairie late Friday.
Around 10:02 p.m., Capt. Andy Hynek notified the LaPorte County Region E-911 Dispatch Center that he had been involved in a crash near U.S. 20 and County Road 450 East, according to a news release from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Jeff Wright arrived at the scene at 10:03 p.m. and administered aid to Hynek. Hynek noted he had pain on the right side of his body. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team also arrived at the scene, the release states.
A helicopter flew in to the intersection and transported Hynek to Memorial Hospital of South Bend. He was released around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators determined Hynek was traveling westbound on U.S. 20 in his 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor when a 2020 Mack tandem axle truck, driven by 50-year-old James Futch, of Dallas, Texas, failed to yield at County Road 450 East and proceeded into the intersection. Hynek was unable to avoid colliding with the truck, the release states.
Futch was issued a citation for failure to yield and transported to an area hospital for toxicology tests.
U.S. 20 was closed in both directions for several hours as investigators and deputies assessed and cleaned up the scene. The road was reopened around 3:55 a.m. Saturday.
Toxicology test results are pending, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, the release states.
Other agencies that assisted include LaPorte County EMS, Kankakee Township Volunteer Fire Department and Memorial Medflight.
UPDATE: Man who fled cops gave fake name, was wanted on warrant
LAPORTE COUNTY – A man who was arrested after leading police on a car chase early Wednesday gave officials a false name and was wanted on an out-of-state warrant, cops said.
38-year-old Jose Zavala, is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, Lake County Sheriff's police Capt. Derek Allen said.
Zavala was wanted by authorities in Wheeling, Illinois on a domestic battery warrant previously issued for his arrest.
Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 for a report of a road rage incident. A caller told police a pickup truck was trying to force their vehicle off the road on Interstate 94, Allen said.
Officers later saw a truck matching the caller's description, driven by Zavala, speeding east on U.S. 20.
Police attempted a traffic stop but Zavala continued on U.S. 20 before driving west on Ind. State Road 2.
The truck later came to a stop near Whitehead Road after running over tire deflators set by police. Officers gave verbal commands for Zavala to leave the truck, but he refused, Allen said.
Police say officers then released a chemical agent inside the truck. Zavala then exited and was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail.
Zavala was charged with one count of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
After police learned Zavala provided a fake name, he was also charged with one count of false identity statement.
Bond was set for Zavala at $755 through LaPorte County Circuit Court.
