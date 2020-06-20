Officer airlifted after collision with truck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KANKAKEE TOWNSHIP — A LaPorte County Sheriff's Office deputy was airlifted to a South Bend hospital following a motor vehicle collision near Rolling Prairie late Friday.

Around 10:02 p.m., Capt. Andy Hynek notified the LaPorte County Region E-911 Dispatch Center that he had been involved in a crash near U.S. 20 and County Road 450 East, according to a news release from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Jeff Wright arrived at the scene at 10:03 p.m. and administered aid to Hynek. Hynek noted he had pain on the right side of his body. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team also arrived at the scene, the release states.

A helicopter flew in to the intersection and transported Hynek to Memorial Hospital of South Bend. He was released around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined Hynek was traveling westbound on U.S. 20 in his 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor when a 2020 Mack tandem axle truck, driven by 50-year-old James Futch, of Dallas, Texas, failed to yield at County Road 450 East and proceeded into the intersection. Hynek was unable to avoid colliding with the truck, the release states.

Futch was issued a citation for failure to yield and transported to an area hospital for toxicology tests.