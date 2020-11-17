Officers commended for safe capture of gunman

LAPORTE —Five LaPorte County Police officers have been commend for their role in capturing a Michigan City-area man who allegedly fired shots toward his mother and battered his 93-year-old grandmother.

LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said the officers, "exhibited extreme bravery under the most duress of circumstances."

Chief Deputy Ron Heeg, Capt. Andy Hynek and deputies Tyler Oberholtzer, Jonathan Samuelson and Austin Wells were presented with letters of commendation during a recent meeting of the LaPorte County Sheriff Merit Commission meeting.

According to court documents, officers responded to the 8600 block of W. 200 North shortly before midnight Oct. 22.

Cylus Tursi allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun toward his mother as the two stood on the driveway.

Officers were called back a few hours later when he allegedly battered his grandmother.

LaPorte County Police Sgt. Jeff Wright said Tursi's increasingly violent and erratic behavior forced a decision to enter the house, but officers, fearing for the safety of the grandmother still inside the home, chose not to rush inside.