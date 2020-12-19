Officials ID man found in submerged truck

The body found inside of a submerged truck has been identified as a LaPorte man, officials said.

The Department of Natural Resources said the victim found in Tamarack Lake was Scott M. Moyer, 63.

The vehicle was found at 8 a.m. Friday at the Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife Area by property personnel. Once the vehicle was pulled out, a dead man was discovered inside.

Tamarack Lake spans 20 acres and is located in LaPorte.

An official cause of death has not yet been named and the autopsy is pending. The situation still remains under investigation.

