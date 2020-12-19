Officials ID man found in submerged truck

The body found inside of a submerged truck has been identified as a LaPorte man, officials said.
The Department of Natural Resources said the victim found in Tamarack Lake was Scott M. Moyer, 63.
The vehicle was found at 8 a.m. Friday at the Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife Area by property personnel. Once the vehicle was pulled out, a dead man was discovered inside.
Support Local Journalism
Tamarack Lake spans 20 acres and is located in LaPorte.
An official cause of death has not yet been named and the autopsy is pending. The situation still remains under investigation.
Albert Sherrod
Andre Williams
Brad Pickens
Caleb Sorenson
Darron Lawrence
Eric Hudson
Heather Dickey
Henry Starks
Hope Corley
Jeffery Patterson
Jerald Standifer
Jonathan Langham
Keith Redmon
Leo Ware
Makala Butler
Marie Heninger
Mark Wright
Marlon Gladney
Michael Dumdey
Myron Mitchell
Nathan Becoats
Nicole Bell
Shaun Worland
Tevaughn Carver
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!