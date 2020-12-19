 Skip to main content
Officials ID man found in submerged truck
DNR Vehicle FILE

This Times file photo shows an Indiana Department of Natural Resources vehicle parked at Bass Lake in Starke County.

The body found inside of a submerged truck has been identified as a LaPorte man, officials said.

The Department of Natural Resources said the victim found in Tamarack Lake was Scott M. Moyer, 63.

The vehicle was found at 8 a.m. Friday at the Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife Area by property personnel. Once the vehicle was pulled out, a dead man was discovered inside.

Tamarack Lake spans 20 acres and is located in LaPorte. 

An official cause of death has not yet been named and the autopsy is pending. The situation still remains under investigation.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

