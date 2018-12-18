MICHIGAN CITY — A suspect is still at large after an 18-year-old was shot in the 200 block of Karwick Road on Tuesday.
Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots at 12:53 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered the victim, later identified as Dareon Brown, was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City. He was immediately pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect fled on foot from the scene, according to a news release.
Due to the proximity of the incident to Krueger Middle School, Michigan City area schools were immediately notified of the incident, the release said.
Police are using witness statements to actively pursue the suspect's whereabouts. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488, or Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-873-1465, Ext. 1081.
Police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the LaPorte County Sheriff's office, Long Beach Police, Trail Creek Police and members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.