Old fruit farm woods donated to Shirley Heinze Land Trust

HESSTON — It was one of the largest orchards in northern Indiana and southern Michigan during its heyday.
Arthur Schuck made sure his 36 wooded acres at his former Sun Acre Fruit Farm on 300 East near Hesston will never be threatened by development.
The 87-year-old Schuk, still living in the two-story 1840 farmhouse in which he grew up, has donated the woods with a creek running through it to the Shirley Heinz Land Trust for preservation.
The property, which includes another seven acres of former agricultural land, will be known as Sun Acre Nature Preserve.
“It’s a beautiful piece of woods,” he said.
Schuck moved here from Illinois when his father bought the property near the Michigan state line state line 80 years ago. There were just a few fruit trees on the property at the time.
His father started adding trees and Schuck, after returning from the military in 1957, took over the planting until there were 300 acres of peach and apple trees.
Schuck and his late wife, Frances, made their living fulltime on the farm providing u-pick and already picked fruit.
Arctic cold in the 1970s killed all of his peach trees and the apple trees survived until about 15 years ago.
Shuck said a friends put him in touch with a representative of the land trust.
The group based in Valparaiso has more than 2,500 acres under its protection in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties.
Many of the protected acres are open to the public for hiking or simply enjoy.
Kristopher Krouse, executive director of the land trust, said the donated land is part of the Valparaiso Moraine, a continuous band of mature forest extending around the southern edge of Lake Michigan from southeast Wisconsin to southwest Michigan.
Parts of the moraine locally are protected already by the land trust.
Krouse said the donation not only adds to the amount of land the land trust is protecting, but because it was given outright, the not-for-profit group is not spending its financial resources for other properties to acquire it.
“That is a pretty phenomenal gift,” Krouse said.
The organization was founded in memory of Dr. Shirley Heinze, a psychologist who devoted her free time to exploring, restoring and preserving the Indiana Dunes on the southern tip of Lake Michigan.
The Ogden Dunes woman died of cancer in her early 50s in 1978.