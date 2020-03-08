Old fruit farm woods donated to Shirley Heinze Land Trust

HESSTON — It was one of the largest orchards in northern Indiana and southern Michigan during its heyday.

Arthur Schuck made sure his 36 wooded acres at his former Sun Acre Fruit Farm on 300 East near Hesston will never be threatened by development.

The 87-year-old Schuk, still living in the two-story 1840 farmhouse in which he grew up, has donated the woods with a creek running through it to the Shirley Heinz Land Trust for preservation.

The property, which includes another seven acres of former agricultural land, will be known as Sun Acre Nature Preserve.

“It’s a beautiful piece of woods,” he said.

Schuck moved here from Illinois when his father bought the property near the Michigan state line state line 80 years ago. There were just a few fruit trees on the property at the time.

His father started adding trees and Schuck, after returning from the military in 1957, took over the planting until there were 300 acres of peach and apple trees.

Schuck and his late wife, Frances, made their living fulltime on the farm providing u-pick and already picked fruit.

