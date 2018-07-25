LAPORTE — A 47-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car.
Police said the man who was killed was identified as Michael Mays, of rural Michigan City.
Authorities said the accident occurred about 8:51 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and County Road 800 South.
LaPorte County Sheriff's police said Mays was driving the motorcycle. The passenger car was driven by Jennifer DeMass, of rural Westville. There were two other occupants in her car. None of the people in the passenger car were injured, police said.
In a press release, LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said authorities collected evidence at the scene, a witness statement and a statement from DeMass, who was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer.
The Trail Blazer was traveling north on U.S. 421. Police said the motorcycle, a 2003 Kawasaki VN800, was traveling west on County Road 800 South and never slowed or stopped at the intersection of U.S. 421 and drove into the side of the Trail Blazer.
The operator of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, police said.
The LaPorte County Coroner’s Office ruled that Mays died from blunt force trauma. An alcohol blood test was completed and determined that Mays had a blood alcohol concentration of .15 percent, police said.
Authorities said an alcohol test also was performed on DeMass, per Indiana Code, and her blood alcohol was .00 percent.
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Westville Police Department, LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services, LaPorte County Coroner’s Office and Cass-Clinton Fire Department.