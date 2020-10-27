Paintball prank met with return fire from a real gun

MICHIGAN CITY — Pranksters with a paintball gun nearly suffered dire consequences when a man they targeted returned fire with a real gun, police said.
The incident occurred Friday afternoon when a 40-year-old man pumping gas at the BP fueling station at 1204 Franklin St. heard a popping sound and then felt stings on his body, Michigan City police said.
"The male subject then saw someone out of the passenger side window of a passing vehicle with what appeared to be a gun," police said. "The male subject, thinking that he was being shot at by the passenger in this vehicle, drew his concealed firearm and fired several shots at the vehicle."
Police responded to the scene and learned the man had been struck by several paintballs. The man had a valid handgun license and cooperated fully with officers.
Officers learned that a similar paintball shooting occurred earlier that day in the 800 block of Franklin Street.
"Fortunately, no injuries were reported during these incidents," police said.
"We would like to send a message to the community that this type of behavior can be extremely dangerous," police said. "Not only could an event like on Friday occur which could lead to someone getting seriously hurt or killed, but indiscriminately shooting paintballs at people and vehicles can lead to serious injuries and property damage."
The Michigan City Police Department said it will not tolerate this type of behavior and will arrest and seek prosecution against violators of the law.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact Officer Charles Henderson at 219-874-3221. The department can also be reached through Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.
