Paintball prank met with return fire from a real gun

MICHIGAN CITY — Pranksters with a paintball gun nearly suffered dire consequences when a man they targeted returned fire with a real gun, police said.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon when a 40-year-old man pumping gas at the BP fueling station at 1204 Franklin St. heard a popping sound and then felt stings on his body, Michigan City police said.

"The male subject then saw someone out of the passenger side window of a passing vehicle with what appeared to be a gun," police said. "The male subject, thinking that he was being shot at by the passenger in this vehicle, drew his concealed firearm and fired several shots at the vehicle."

Police responded to the scene and learned the man had been struck by several paintballs. The man had a valid handgun license and cooperated fully with officers.

Officers learned that a similar paintball shooting occurred earlier that day in the 800 block of Franklin Street.

"Fortunately, no injuries were reported during these incidents," police said.