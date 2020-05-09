You are the owner of this article.
Passenger ejected in Indiana Toll Road crash, police say
Passenger ejected in Indiana Toll Road crash, police say

Indiana Toll Road crash

A 38-year-old passenger was ejected from a silver 2006 Chevy Equinox and airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

GALENA TOWNSHIP — A passenger was ejected after a vehicle overturned in a high-speed crash on Saturday morning on the Indiana Toll Road, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP trooper Aron Weller responded around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 59 to a report of a single vehicle crash on westbound I-90. Weller located a silver 2006 Chevy Equinox resting on its side.

A 38-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. She was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver, 42-year-old Lamar A. Thomas, of Iowa City, Iowa, refused medical treatment at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it left the passing lane, drove off the highway's right side and overturned.

The highway was closed for a period of time as a helicopter flew in to transport the passenger.

Others that assisted at the scene include ISP troopers Shawn Hoeppner and Luis Ruiz, LaPorte County EMS and New Carlisle Fire Dept.

