Passenger ejected in Indiana Toll Road crash, police say

GALENA TOWNSHIP — A passenger was ejected after a vehicle overturned in a high-speed crash on Saturday morning on the Indiana Toll Road, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP trooper Aron Weller responded around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 59 to a report of a single vehicle crash on westbound I-90. Weller located a silver 2006 Chevy Equinox resting on its side.
A 38-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. She was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The driver, 42-year-old Lamar A. Thomas, of Iowa City, Iowa, refused medical treatment at the scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it left the passing lane, drove off the highway's right side and overturned.
The highway was closed for a period of time as a helicopter flew in to transport the passenger.
Others that assisted at the scene include ISP troopers Shawn Hoeppner and Luis Ruiz, LaPorte County EMS and New Carlisle Fire Dept.
Brian Christopher Taylor
Brian William Ferry
Darius Earl Pickett
Jose Angel Colon
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Lawrence Howard Fentress III
Scott A. Williams
Victor David Rivera Jr.
Alaina R. Laskarin
Darryl Dewayne Walton
David Edwin Steadman
Marshawn Dante Martin
Rachel Lauren Peabody
Rance Gamal Mitchell
Ronnie Lawrence Jackson III
Roosevelt Bennett
Andrea Vicki Dean
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Jade Ashlee Szypyrka
Jeffrey Wardale Davis
Kali Joy Branchcomb
Oleg V. Fedosov
Robert Charles Hinshaw
Andre J.M. Jackson
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris
Jordan Tyler Wheeler
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Arturo Gomez
Eric Anthony Dearing
Kenneth C. Miller
Lindsay Jordan Boston
Manuel M Razo Jr.
Mark Anthony McClom
Marty Allen Sowles
Niemah Christopher Crews
Steven McGruder
Jill Denise Deluna
Lawrence Charles Green
Kristalynn Marie Kallay
Ronald Glenn Kelley III
Hannah Olivia Kinnett
Amber Rose Kowal
Dorian Geovanni Lampton-Funches
Keith L Naide
Latanya Renee Snelling
Stephanie Denise Sturgell
Rory Alphonzo Walker
Steven Robert Webber
Shaquille L. Hughes
Brett Anthony Lewandowski
Cierra Angelique Biffle
David E. Clary
Duane Anthony Quinn
Grant Michael Shaughnessy
Robert A. Racich
Shaquille Lamarr Hughes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!