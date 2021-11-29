Pay raises aimed at slowing turnover for first responders

He said 27 paramedics and 10 emergency medical technicians have left over the past five years.

Koon said about 40% of those departures occurred this year.

“We have a problem,” he said.

There have also been turnover problems at the E-911 Dispatch Center and La Porte County Jail.

Sheriff John Boyd said 14 jail officers have become correctional officers elsewhere this year primarily for higher pay.

Boyd said he hasn’t lost any patrol officers but could if the raises don’t close the gap enough with the $10,000 or more in higher pay they can earn at some of the other surrounding police departments.

“We have to keep up with what those agencies are paying. If those agencies can afford it, we certainly can afford it,” he said.

Council President Randy Novak said the $21 million in federal dollars county government received under the American Rescue Plan could be used to further boost pay.

However, he said once those dollars are spent there’s no other revenue stream in place right now to maintain higher pay levels.

“It’s not sustainable,” he said.