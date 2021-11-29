Pay raises aimed at slowing turnover for first responders

LAPORTE — LaPorte County officials are hoping a 6% wage increase is enough to slow the trend of ambulance workers and jail officers from leaving for much higher pay elsewhere.
The LaPorte County Council, with a sense of urgency at its meeting last Monday, also approved the same pay increase for police officers, 911 dispatchers and others viewed as frontline workers like members of the LaPorte County Highway Department.
A 5% increase in pay was given to all other county employees.
Councilman Earl Cunningham said he would have supported a 10% across-the-board hike if the county were able to afford it.
“We don’t have the money,” he said.
The increase wasn’t close to what LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service Administrator Andrew McGuire believed would solve the high turnover in his department.
Several weeks ago, McGuire proposed a $10,000 raise for every paramedic and emergency medical technician to be more competitive with the salaries offered by surrounding municipalities.
“I do appreciate what they did for us tonight but there’s more work that needs to be done,” he said.
EMS Capt. Jeff Koon said ambulance workers putting in 60 hours a week and paid overtime still earn less than $16 an hour.
He said 27 paramedics and 10 emergency medical technicians have left over the past five years.
Koon said about 40% of those departures occurred this year.
“We have a problem,” he said.
There have also been turnover problems at the E-911 Dispatch Center and La Porte County Jail.
Sheriff John Boyd said 14 jail officers have become correctional officers elsewhere this year primarily for higher pay.
Boyd said he hasn’t lost any patrol officers but could if the raises don’t close the gap enough with the $10,000 or more in higher pay they can earn at some of the other surrounding police departments.
“We have to keep up with what those agencies are paying. If those agencies can afford it, we certainly can afford it,” he said.
Council President Randy Novak said the $21 million in federal dollars county government received under the American Rescue Plan could be used to further boost pay.
However, he said once those dollars are spent there’s no other revenue stream in place right now to maintain higher pay levels.
“It’s not sustainable,” he said.
Novak and other decision makers hinted at the possibility of raising the county income tax to generate additional money for salaries.
More income tax revenue, though, could be nullified if talk of state tax cuts materializes next year.
Novak said that would mean about a $3 million loss in annual revenue from downstate.
The county commissioners have recommended bonuses of anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 in addition to the pay hike for each employee to help ease turnover.
Novak said bonuses will be considered by the council at a special meeting on Dec. 13.