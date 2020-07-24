Person killed, 2-year-old hurt in crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE COUNTY — One person was killed and a 2-year-old child was among those injured Friday morning in a collision between a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle, police said.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen said the head-on collision occurred around 11:50 a.m. in the 8200 East block of U.S. Highway 6.

Responding officers found the driver of the passenger vehicle dead, and a 2-year-old child with minor injuries in a child safety seat, Allen said.

The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital because of injuries suffered in the crash and the child was taken by ambulance to the same hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Allen said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but it is believed a semitrailer was sideswiped by the pickup truck before the fatal crash.

Responding to the scene were the LaPorte County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team, LaPorte County Sheriff, LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County Coroner, Walkerton Fire Department and Kingsford Union Fire Department.

