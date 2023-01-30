PNW recognizes 21 'Women on the Rise'

Eighteen Northwest Indiana women — and three Illinois women — have been named "Women on the Rise" by Purdue University Northwest's Leadership Institute and Society of Innovators.

Every year, the list of "Women on the Rise" recognizes female leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs who the Leadership Institute and Society of Innovators have identified as people making an impact in Northwest Indiana.

"Bright, innovative women leaders who live in Northwest Indiana are contributing amazing energy and talent to our communities," Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators and Leadership Institute, said in a statement accompanying the list. "Celebrating their contributions honors them and shows exemplary models of innovative leadership to other young women who can be inspired by their experiences."

Here are the 21 women honored by this year's list:

• Kelly Anoe, of Schererville, president and CEO of Legacy Foundation

• Cassie Carlson, of Michigan City, marketing manager at Tonn and Blank Construction

• Jessica Corral, of Valparaiso, executive director of Valparaiso Creative Council

• Kayla Davis, of Hobart, co-founder of Patchables

• Angela Deuitch, of Michigan City, president at I&D Squared Consulting (Diversity Squared)

• Dominique D. Edwards, of Michigan City, engagement specialist for the City of South Bend

• Isis Fleming, of Hobart, co-founder of Patchables

• Nicole Fleming, of Merrillville, owner and CEO of Grandma Irma Sauces

• Irelynd Alexis Fornelli, of Knox, owner of Irelynd Alexis Boutique

• Liliana Gentile, of Countryside, Ill., president and organizational leadership specialist at Leaderable

• Heather Hahn Sullivan, of Valparaiso, executive director of the Dunes Learning Center

• Tionna Harris Crawford, of Matteson, Ill., CEO of Elevation Individual and Family Therapy

• Gisele Jones, of Hobart, director of community partnerships and engagement at Big Shoulders Fund

• Joslyn RW Kelly, of Gary, owner and visionary of J’s Breakfast Club

• Charita Lucas, of Valparaiso, founder and executive director of Future Cycle Breakers

• Alexandra Moran, of Westville, CEO of Plantennas

• Mary Perren, of Knox, executive assistant at Starke County Economic Development Foundation

• Catalina Rodriguez, of Chicago, assistant vice chancellor of educational opportunity programs at Purdue University Northwest

• Shanita D. Starks, of Gary, founder and CEO of Stark Truth LLC

• Erin Stojic, of Valparaiso, Level Up program director at the United Way of Northwest Indiana

• Chelsea Whittington, of Gary, founder and CEO of C WHITT PR