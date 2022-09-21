Police seek tips about teenage boy missing from LaPorte

A Silver Alert was issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in LaPorte, Indiana State Police said.

Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, of LaPorte, was believed to be in extreme danger and might require medical assistance, the alert said.

Birdsong-Hester was described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office at 219-326-7700, ext. 2398 or 911.