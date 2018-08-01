Historic sites in Michigan City will become museums for one night only during the Barker Mansion’s newest programming: pop-up tours. Through partnerships with area institutions, guests will get an insider’s look at significant structures which feature a connection to the mansion’s rich legacy.
The group will depart from the Barker Mansion at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 and walk to the locations of that night’s tour together. Heritage interpreter TJ Kalin will point out significant architectural sites during the short walk. Participants will meet at Barker House, the current home of Save the Dunes, 444 Barker Road, near Barker Middle School. The group will explore the main house and outbuildings, which include a dance hall and a carriage house. The Barker connection will be highlighted as well, including which family members lived in the home and when.
The pop-up tour costs $10 per adult and $5 per senior or youth. Price includes a voucher for a free mansion tour, valued at $8. Proceeds will be split between the Barker Mansion and Save the Dunes. Registration is required via Eventbrite or by calling the mansion at (219) 873-1520, ext. 5.