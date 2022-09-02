 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Portage police seek public help to identify suspect in connection with auto theft

  • 0

PORTAGE — The Portage Police Department is seeking public help to identify a person of interest in vehicle thefts near Woodland Park.

The suspect was captured on video wearing a gray coat, black hoodie and black pants. He attempted to use stolen credit cards at local businesses, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Detective Anthony Dandurand at 219-764-5705 or send a message to the Portage police on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LaPorte cop resigns after arrest

LaPorte cop resigns after arrest

Brandon Wilkerson, 35, of Trail Creek is charged with Class A misdemeanor public indecency and Class B misdemeanor public intoxication.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joint NASA study finds a new type of aurora on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts