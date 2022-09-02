Portage police seek public help to identify suspect in connection with auto theft

The suspect in wanted in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles near Woodland Park.
PORTAGE — The Portage Police Department is seeking public help to identify a person of interest in vehicle thefts near Woodland Park.
The suspect was captured on video wearing a gray coat, black hoodie and black pants. He attempted to use stolen credit cards at local businesses, police say.
Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Detective Anthony Dandurand at 219-764-5705 or send a message to the Portage police on Facebook.
