Porter commissioner Jim Biggs hospitalized with COVID, pneumonia

MICHIGAN CITY — Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, is hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Biggs is an employee of Great Lakes Labs in Valparaiso, which processes tests for the disease.

“Working on the front lines of this thing since last summer, I thought I knew everything there was to know about it. I didn’t,” he said.

“I never had any symptoms of any type until that Thanksgiving break. I started feeling not myself at Thanksgiving,” he said.

He felt tired and thought perhaps he had been pushing himself too hard. The next day, he felt a little worse, “and I thought, ‘Oh boy, that’s not good.’”

Biggs knew the symptoms of COVID, “and I had all of them” except the loss of taste and smell.

Biggs had a slight cough when he promptly got tested. It came back positive.

“I actually didn’t feel too bad the first four or five days,” Biggs said. “Days six to 14, some symptoms got better, other symptoms got worse. Almost everything I had got better except the cough.”

When Biggs finally sought medical help, the doctor wanted to put him in the hospital. Biggs chose to go home.