You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in LaPorte County; state total rises to 15
breaking top story urgent

Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in LaPorte County; state total rises to 15

Coronavirus stock

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

 Associated Press

Three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state health department Saturday, including one case in LaPorte County. 

The other two cases reported Saturday are in Marion and Wells counties, the Indiana State Health Department said in a news release. The department did not specify the genders or ages of the new cases.

The three cases brings the state's total to 15, while neighboring Illinois has a total of 46 cases as of Friday. The other Indiana cases are in Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Noble and St. Joseph counties.

On Friday, all public school districts in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties closed, shifting to online classes through early to mid-April. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all schools in the state to close through the end of March.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has claimed nearly 50 lives in America and thousands worldwide. More than 2,000 cases have been reported in the United States and more than 135,000 globally.

The Indiana health department said Saturday it will continue to prioritize testing for people who are at high risk. It encourages people who don't meet testing criteria to consult their doctor about private testing. 

"Most people with COVID-19 will develop mild symptoms and do not need to be tested," the department said. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts