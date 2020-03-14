Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in LaPorte County; state total rises to 15

Three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state health department Saturday, including one case in LaPorte County.

The other two cases reported Saturday are in Marion and Wells counties, the Indiana State Health Department said in a news release. The department did not specify the genders or ages of the new cases.

The three cases brings the state's total to 15, while neighboring Illinois has a total of 46 cases as of Friday. The other Indiana cases are in Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Noble and St. Joseph counties.

On Friday, all public school districts in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties closed, shifting to online classes through early to mid-April. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all schools in the state to close through the end of March.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has claimed nearly 50 lives in America and thousands worldwide. More than 2,000 cases have been reported in the United States and more than 135,000 globally.

The Indiana health department said Saturday it will continue to prioritize testing for people who are at high risk. It encourages people who don't meet testing criteria to consult their doctor about private testing.