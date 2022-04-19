Proposed income tax hike clears hurdles in LaPorte County

LAPORTE — A proposed increase in the local income tax for public safety in LaPorte County appears to be on its way to being adopted.

The LaPorte County Council has given preliminary approval to increase the tax from 0.95% to 1.45% after a lengthy public hearing. The vote was 6-1.

A final vote by the council is scheduled for April 25.

One of the primary reasons cited for supporting a tax hike is generating the revenue needed to make the wages of emergency responders more competitive.

Police officers and paramedics especially have been leaving at an alarming rate for much higher-paying jobs in surrounding counties.

LaPorte Police Capt. Robert Metcalf said about 70% of the 37 officers at his department have less than five years of experience because veteran officers are taking higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

Metcalf said a good percentage of the new officers leave after a few years for better wages.

“This is an ongoing struggle,” he said.

An estimated $13 million would be generated annually by the tax hike, with about half the funds going to county government.

The rest of the additional revenue would mostly be shared between Michigan City and LaPorte.

Councilman Earl Cunningham said the need stems from a statewide reduction in property taxes costing local governments countywide more than $30 million this year.

“You can’t take money away from the operation and have the operation at the same level,” he said.

Officials in Michigan City and LaPorte also expressed a desire to hire more police officers with some of their additional income tax revenue to eliminate short staffing and crack down harder on crime.

Michigan City will soon be down to 73 officers after once having 92 officers several years ago.

“Taxes is a word that nobody likes. I don’t like it, but without taxes you don’t have public service. You don’t have law and order. You don’t have quality of life,” said Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry.

LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said his department, which has seven openings, has the money to pay 44 officers but should have well over 50 officers based on the city’s population.

Opponents, like farmer Steve Holifield, of Mill Creek, asked the council to wait and look at other solutions because the deadline for a decision isn’t until Oct. 31.

Holifield said an income tax during a period of high inflation will hurt in a county with a high poverty rate.

He said there are a lot of single mothers, single fathers even two-parent families for whom any hike would hurt when they are living paycheck to paycheck already.

Other uses eligible for the additional income tax dollars would be financing the cost of a new county jail, estimated at $78 million.

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said the public safety needs are too great not to raise the tax, which has been discussed already for a number of years.

He asked, "If now is not the time, when will there be a time?"

