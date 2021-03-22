Proposed RV park draws skeptics in droves

VALPARAISO – Overwhelmed with mostly negative testimony about a proposed RV park near Furnessville, the Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals opted to postpone a decision to give time to consider all the arguments.
The continuance came after a meeting that lasted more than five hours, going through 10 cases. The most controversial case was at the end.
Third Coast Cottages LLC plans to build a resort for up to 39 vehicles on four acres at 311 E. U.S. 20 in Pine Township. The property is zoned for commercial use. The company originally planned cottages, which the zoning allows, but now is seeking a variance to allow RVs to camp there.
Trevin Fowler said his company’s proposal has the support of Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes Tourism. The National Park Service is considering bus transportation to nearby Kemil Beach, Fowler said.
“We are looking to build a premium resort for the RVs coming into the area for the national park,” Fowler said. The RV spots at Indiana Dunes State Park’s campground are perennially booked for the year, he added.
Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, said her agency’s board wrote a letter of support for the project. “There is a high need for campgrounds and RV parks,” she said. “We look at this as an opportunity to enhance our destination.”
The hospitality industry has been devastated by the pandemic. Small locally owned shops need the additional spending the RV users would bring, she said.
Numerous neighbors expressed concerns about the traffic in that area, especially with a hill causing poor sightlines on U.S. 20.
“I can’t tell you how many cars have gotten into an accident here at this property,” neighbor Stephen Fox said.
Resident Trent Pendley said he counted five death memorials along that stretch of U.S. 20.
“Why these properties are zoned commercial is a scandal,” he said. “This highway is extremely dangerous. It’s antiquated. It has blind spots.”
Beverly Shores Town Marshal Ed Clapp said he is worried about the extra traffic the RVs would bring. “Last year, we saw a fourfold increase in traffic, and it was a nightmare for us,” he said.
David Phelps, a member of the Beverly Shores Board of Zoning Appeals, is among a number of residents who expressed concerns about the safety of RVs making turns into and out of the proposed RV park.
“It’s a lumbering piece of iron” and doesn’t have time to accelerate fast enough to join the truck traffic upon leaving the property, Phelps said. A left-turn lane and acceleration and deceleration lanes would also be needed, he said.
“We are certainly aware of the traffic safety issues,” he said. That stretch of road sees 11,350 vehicles pass by each day. The sight distance “is something we will have to address,” he noted.
“I think this stretch of Highway 20 is extremely dangerous,” board member Luther Williams said. “I’m opposed to it based on that. I’m being brutally honest.”
However, he does see the value of an RV park near the national park. “I think what you guys have thought up is desperately needed,” he said.
Phelps also is concerned about where the RVs would dump their waste. “If you’re going to be longer than a couple of days, you’re going to have to dump those tanks,” he said.
Fowler said the RV users could use dump sites a few miles away to empty and hose out their tanks.
Julia Waltz is concerned about the lack of public water and sewer utilities at that site.
“If there’s going to be that many RVs, I’m concerned about the level of the water table,” she said.
Board member Marvin Brickner said the property is too small for the number of RVs Fowler plans to allow there.
At the suggestion of County Attorney Scott McClure, the board is asking the Development Review Commission to examine the park proposal, especially the traffic concerns, before making a decision.
“Assuming there was a way to fix that (traffic concerns), there would be several hurdles after that,” he said.