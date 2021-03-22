Proposed RV park draws skeptics in droves

“We are certainly aware of the traffic safety issues,” he said. That stretch of road sees 11,350 vehicles pass by each day. The sight distance “is something we will have to address,” he noted.

“I think this stretch of Highway 20 is extremely dangerous,” board member Luther Williams said. “I’m opposed to it based on that. I’m being brutally honest.”

However, he does see the value of an RV park near the national park. “I think what you guys have thought up is desperately needed,” he said.

Phelps also is concerned about where the RVs would dump their waste. “If you’re going to be longer than a couple of days, you’re going to have to dump those tanks,” he said.

Fowler said the RV users could use dump sites a few miles away to empty and hose out their tanks.

Julia Waltz is concerned about the lack of public water and sewer utilities at that site.

“If there’s going to be that many RVs, I’m concerned about the level of the water table,” she said.

Board member Marvin Brickner said the property is too small for the number of RVs Fowler plans to allow there.