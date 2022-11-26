Public input sought on US 30, US 31 transportation studies

The teams performing the Indiana Department of Transportation study of traffic flow along and access to U.S. 30 east of Valparaiso and U.S. 31 in north central Indiana will host a series of public information sessions starting Wednesday in the Starke County community of Hamlet.

Officials are asking for public input on the ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 studies as they begin Planning and Environmental Linkages studies along approximately 180 miles of the two highways. The first session is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Oregon Davis School, 5990 N. 750 E., in Hamlet.

That session is the nearest one to Northwest Indiana. Others will be held in Fort Wayne, Warsaw, Rochester, Tipton and Peru. Recorded presentations of the meetings, along with opportunities to comment, will be available after each meeting at ProPELUS30.com and ProPELUS31.com.

The studies include highway in 12 counties, including U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line (excluding I-69 and I-469 around Fort Wayne) and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth (excluding the Kokomo bypass).

The ProPEL study team members are also visiting communities throughout the study areas to hold public office hours. Dates, times and locations can be found on each study website and the ProPEL U.S. 30 and ProPEL U.S. 31 social media pages.