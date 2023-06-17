A LaPorte County farmer recently returned from a national contest with grand champion awards won by two offspring of a single ram.

The ram owned by Brett Kessler was a grand champion itself at a competition during the Washington State Fair in 2017.

Kessler, owner of Clay Hill Ranch, had a ram and ewe, both sired by that ram, named grand champions in the 2023 American North Country Cheviot Show and Sale held in conjunction with the 76th annual West Virginia Purebred Sheep Association Show and Sale.

“They got a heck of a pedigree behind them,” he said of the new grand champions.

Kessler estimated nearly 20 other offspring from the sire, named John Snow, have earned grand champion status at other competitions since he started breeding the 6-year-old male sheep.

Two of its female offspring came in second place and fifth place out of about 1,000 ewes in the grand champion contest during last year’s Indiana State Fair.

Kessler, who’s been showing his farm animals for close to 30 years, said he’s had grand champions from other breeding stock, but none of his previous rams were close to producing as many prize winning animals as John Snow.

He also said it might have been the first time he’s had two in one show named grand champion.

“This was a pretty special year. It was a great show. Great participation from all across the country,” Kessler said.

He said both of his most recent grand champions were purchased as breeding stock by farms in Minnesota during the two day show in Petersburg, on the far east side of West Virginia, the first week in June.

Currently, he’s working with a ram and ewe born 16 months ago to his champion-producing-sire to compete in future shows. The sire is nearing the end of his useful lifespan for breeding, though, but steps have been taken for him to keep producing offspring.

“We’re fortunate enough to have some semen collected and stored on him, so we’ll be able to use him for many years into the future,” Kessler said.

In March, Kessler said he also purchased a grand champion ram from Canada for breeding in hopes of adding more notches to his championship belt.

Traveling the country to show animals is an annual tradition for Kessler and his wife, Heather, along with their sons, Blake, Brady and Brock.

“I would hate to know how many miles we have traveled,” he said.

Presently, Blake is studying aeronautical engineering at Purdue University while Brady is going to be a senior and Brock an eighth grader in New Prairie schools.

Kessler said everyone in his family helps raise and show their animals. Brock, for example, is working with the animals he plans to show during this year’s LaPorte County Fair and competitions elsewhere.

“He’s out here every day,” Kessler said.

The family has about 300 ewes along with 10 to 20 rams at one time on land near Rolling Prairie. They also have around 100 head of beef cattle on 200 acres where they live just west of LaPorte.

Kessler said most of the animals are sold to breeders while the rest are processed into meat for local restaurants and individuals to place in their freezers.

The farm also produces corn, soybeans and hay.

Despite the success he's had with other sheep, having two grand champions in the recent show was not expected.

“We were a little surprised," Kessler said. "We thought we had a good shot. We always love doing well and you hope that you’re standing at the end."