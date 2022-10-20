Region church heavily damaged in fire

KINGSFORD HEIGHTS — A church was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning in the community of about 1,300 people eight miles south of LaPorte.

Firefighters were called about 7:30 a.m. to the New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ after smoke was spotted coming from the roof of the structure.

Kingsford Heights Fire Chief Justin Francis said the fire seemed to be confined to the attic, where it apparently started. Francis said the cause was not known, but some type of electrical issue was a strong possibility.

“It went through the attic and pretty much followed the wiring all of the way through,” he said.

Firefighters were still there two hours later punching holes in the ceiling to make sure the flames were fully extinguished.

Church member Frank Evans, 81, of Kingsford Heights said he helped build the church more than 30 years ago with volunteer labor.

Evans said an electrical issue was suspected after the lights in the hallway recently went out and never came back on. He said the problem was not located after examining the wiring in the basement.

Evans said nobody had been in the attic yet to try and identify what caused the lights to go out.

“We knew we had a problem. We were working on it,” he said.

Evans said a funeral at the church for his sister was scheduled for Friday, but the service might have to be postponed until another location for the ceremony is found.

Pastor Michael Bush, who has been pastor for 13 years, made the drive from his home in South Bend when notified about the fire.

“I’m just at a loss for words,” he said.

Bush is also pastor at Impact Ministries in South Bend. He said his displaced congregation will likely attend services there until the damage is repaired.

“We’ll gather together. Rally together. We’ll just make it happen,” he said.