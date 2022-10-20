Region church heavily damaged in fire

KINGSFORD HEIGHTS — A church was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning in the community of about 1,300 people eight miles south of LaPorte.
Firefighters were called about 7:30 a.m. to the New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ after smoke was spotted coming from the roof of the structure.
Kingsford Heights Fire Chief Justin Francis said the fire seemed to be confined to the attic, where it apparently started. Francis said the cause was not known, but some type of electrical issue was a strong possibility.
“It went through the attic and pretty much followed the wiring all of the way through,” he said.
Firefighters were still there two hours later punching holes in the ceiling to make sure the flames were fully extinguished.
Church member Frank Evans, 81, of Kingsford Heights said he helped build the church more than 30 years ago with volunteer labor.
Evans said an electrical issue was suspected after the lights in the hallway recently went out and never came back on. He said the problem was not located after examining the wiring in the basement.
Evans said nobody had been in the attic yet to try and identify what caused the lights to go out.
“We knew we had a problem. We were working on it,” he said.
Evans said a funeral at the church for his sister was scheduled for Friday, but the service might have to be postponed until another location for the ceremony is found.
Pastor Michael Bush, who has been pastor for 13 years, made the drive from his home in South Bend when notified about the fire.
“I’m just at a loss for words,” he said.
Bush is also pastor at Impact Ministries in South Bend. He said his displaced congregation will likely attend services there until the damage is repaired.
“We’ll gather together. Rally together. We’ll just make it happen,” he said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cheese Almighty, The Social Restaurant, MegMade, Well Fed Athletes, The Nutrition Place, Brass Butterfly Vintage, Appliances 4 Less and Lira's Lane opening
Coming soon
It's going to get cheesy in Crown Point.
Cheese Almighty plans to serve up grilled cheese sandwiches in downtown Crown Point.
Now in the midst of an interior buildout, the grilled cheese joint is coming to 210 S. Main St. just south of the Old Lake County Courthouse Square in Crown Point. It touts the "best grilled cheese ever," proclaiming "at Cheese Almighty, Grilled Cheese is king so we treat cheese like royalty. Get messy. Coming Soon!"
The restaurant, specializing in traditional American comfort food like mom used to make, is under construction next to the forthcoming Public Bar & Rec, which is bringing a dozen virtual reality sports, including football, soccer, baseball and zombie dodgeball to downtown.
For more information, visit
cheesealmighty.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
The Social Restaurant will soon open in Century Plaza on a busy, high-profile stretch of U.S. 30 in Merrillville not far from the Southlake Mall.
The family-owned business plans to open at 399 E. 81st Ave., where it's taking over the former Jelly's Pancake House space near Portillo's, Panera Bread and the long-shuttered Century Mall. It will specialize in American-style cuisine serving breakfast lunch and dinner.
Its owners also own a few other established restaurants in Northwest Indiana. The Social's "main goal is to bring the best menus and drinks to NWI and good times with family and friends," according to a press release from Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial, which brokered the transaction.
“We’re extremely excited for the tenant and residents in the surrounding area," Latitude Commercial Associate Broker John O'Malley said. "The Social is going to bring an elusive dynamic to the Merrillville retail corridor.”
The hope is to open the restaurant by year's end. The Social Restaurant is now hiring.
For more information, visit
thesocialnwi.com or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
A health food restaurant is adding two more locations in Porter County, expanding to Valparaiso and Chesterton.
The Nutrition Place plans to open in the Galleria in Chesterton later this fall.
It offers meal replacement shakes, smoothies and a variety of healthy plant-based post-workout drinks. It's moving into 762 Indian Boundary Road in Chesterton.
Jim Dye of Commercial In-Sites in Merrillville brokered the transaction.
It's an outgrowth of The Nutrition Place at 6008 Central Ave. in Portage, which just started the buildout of the Chesterton location at the beginning of October. It has coffee, tea and healthy shakes with indulgent flavors like caramel brownie batter, pumpkin spice cold brew, the Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly special or the Snickers special with bits of chocolate and almond. It also has sugar-free refreshers like Peach Bellini.
The drinks are available for dine-in or to-go. The Nutrition Place has helped many clients cut calories, lose weight, lead healthier lifestyles and make progress toward their fitness goals.
It's looking to open 10 more locations around Northwest Indiana. It's also in the process of opening the Nutrition Lounge at 703 N. Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso.
For more information, follow the business on social media.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
MegMade, a chic furniture and interior design shop in Chicago's hip Logan Square neighborhood, is opening a location in Munster that's now under construction.
Owners Joe and Meg Piercy, who live with their family in Schererville, also star in the "Renovation Goldmine" series on HGTV and Discovery+, in which they seek out a "goldmine of treasures" in clients' homes, restore old furniture pieces and do dream home renovations on a budget.
As MegMade ramps up for its Northwest Indiana expansion, it's now offering design services in the Region and the chance to meet with Piercy, the store's designer. She and her team will come up with a home design, provide floor plan recommendations and make arrangements to see the project through to fruition. She aims to work with pieces of furniture homeowners already have, sticking within their budget while reimagining the space to reflect their personality and style.
For more information, email
design@megmade.com, call 312-399-4452 or visit megmade.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Well Fed Athletes plans to open at Calumet Station in Valparaiso.
The owners of Lean Kitchen Co. on U.S. 30 in Schererville is opening the new business in Valpo. It offers grab-and-go meals made from scratch that people can order online for pickup or pick up when they walk in. Meals like Sunrise Protein Burrito or Kickin Chicken Stirfry are made fresh and never frozen.
Lean Kitchen Co. recently opened at 730 E. Lincoln Highway in the Cline Commons shopping center, where it offers prepared meals for people looking to shed pounds, build muscle or reach other fitness goals.
Well Fed Athletes will be located at 1615 N. Calumet Ave. in Valpo.
Jim Dye of Commercial In-Sites in Merrillville brokered the deal.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Appliances 4 Less opened on U.S. 30 in Merrillville.
The appliance store is located at 254 81st Ave. It sells washing machines, dryers, ovens and other appliances, touting discount prices.
It's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 219-472-8046.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Lira's Lane Beauty Bar recently opened in downtown Hobart.
The business at 220 Main St. specializes in hair design, hair styling, wigs and eyelashes. It offers clients beauty consultations and services like microlink hair extensions, tape-ins, sew-ins, quick weaves and short looks.
Located in the former Green Door Books space the bookstore vacated when it moved down the street, Lira's Lane also sells cosmetics, shea butter, fragrances, Cambodian hair, Brazilian hair and other beauty products.
For more information, call 219-267-1761 or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Brass Butterfly Vintage is now selling antiques in downtown Hobart.
The antique store is located at 210 Main St. on the main commercial drag. The specialty vintage store specializes in decor and clothing from the 1950s to the 1990s. Its showroom features mid-century modern, wicker, boho and hippie furniture.
The new-to-you vintage store also sells collectibles, furnishings and other vintage items. It's been hosting sidewalk sales outside in conjunction with the nearby Umbrella Thrift. The small 400-square-foot shop features new items every week.
It aims to offer "high-end vintage pieces at wholesale prices."
For more information, call 219-508-0113 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Extra Space Storage is building a new storage facility next to Goodwill in the shopping plaza anchored by Jewel-Osco on U.S. 30 in Dyer.
The Utah-based company operates more than 2,000 self-storage facility locations in more than 40 states, making it one of the largest self-storage unit owners in the United States.
It has locations in Hammond, Valparaiso, Lansing and Chicago Heights.
Joseph S. Pete
