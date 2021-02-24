Region man voted into Packers Fan Hall of Fame

It was like the gates of heaven opening for a LaPorte County man when he received a much anticipated call on Wednesday from his beloved Green Bay Packers.
George Oudhuis was selected for induction into the Green Bay Packers “FAN Hall of Fame.”
He was informed by Mark Murphy, president and CEO of the organization, during a Zoom call that included members of the media.
Normally, the finalists travel to Lambeau Field for the announcement.
Oudhuis was in his Packers shrine of a basement due to COVID-19 restrictions when notified of his selection.
“I’m just truly blessed and honored to have this in my hands right now. There’s so many great Packer fans in the world that could be standing here holding this instead of me. I’m just honored to be the one this year,” he said.
Oudhuis beat nine other finalists for the spot, decided by online voting and who the Packers top brass felt was most deserving.
The 63-year old Rolling Prairie area resident will become the 23rd person inducted during an official ceremony later this year.
He’s the only member from Indiana.
Oudhuis was a finalist on three previous occasions.
In a statement, the organization said Oudhuis' being a fan since age 9 and the vast lifetime collection of Packers memorabilia in his basement were factors in the decision.
Also contributing was Ouduis sharing his basement, even with strangers, to “tell the story of the Packers and encourage the next generation of fans,” the team said.
Oudhuis was given a key to the city of Green Bay once, and helped to unveil “Donald Driver Way” in honor of the former Packers wide receiver, further exemplifying his dedication to the team, the organization stated.
He was nominated this year by Jim Brandt, who described his friend as relishing in the memory of each of his Packers souvenirs and a “genuine guy, dedicated to his family, community and his team.”
Oudhius, a longtime Packers season ticket holder, compared his anticipation of the call to a professional baseball player hoping to be selected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
“I’ve never lived in Green Bay. I go there a lot but Green Bay has lived in me my whole life,” he said.