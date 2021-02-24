Region man voted into Packers Fan Hall of Fame

It was like the gates of heaven opening for a LaPorte County man when he received a much anticipated call on Wednesday from his beloved Green Bay Packers.

George Oudhuis was selected for induction into the Green Bay Packers “FAN Hall of Fame.”

He was informed by Mark Murphy, president and CEO of the organization, during a Zoom call that included members of the media.

Normally, the finalists travel to Lambeau Field for the announcement.

Oudhuis was in his Packers shrine of a basement due to COVID-19 restrictions when notified of his selection.

“I’m just truly blessed and honored to have this in my hands right now. There’s so many great Packer fans in the world that could be standing here holding this instead of me. I’m just honored to be the one this year,” he said.

Oudhuis beat nine other finalists for the spot, decided by online voting and who the Packers top brass felt was most deserving.

The 63-year old Rolling Prairie area resident will become the 23rd person inducted during an official ceremony later this year.

He’s the only member from Indiana.