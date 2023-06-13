Practice paid off for a LaPorte man who's pleased with his ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

Mike Kellems said his throw Monday at Comerica Park in Detroit may have been a bit high, but it was close enough to the strike zone to avoid his worst fear going in — being laughed at on a network TV sports video displaying some of the not-so-spectacular moments in baseball.

“I’m very thankful that I am not a highlight on SportsCenter today,” he said.

It was law enforcement appreciation night during the game between the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves. Kellems is a retired LaPorte County police officer now working part-time as a police officer for Purdue University Northwest at the Westville campus.

He’s also an ambassador for the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Fund, which provides financial help to families of fallen police officers.

The Washington, D.C. based organization, knowing it was going to have a presence at the pregame ceremonies, asked Kellems to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Kellems said he was honored to be chosen, primarily to help pay tribute to officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

He was also thrilled and nervous about the opportunity as a baseball fan.

Kellems said he played organized baseball for just one year as a child and men’s softball for a season or two, but never pitched.

To avoid potential embarrassment, he sought advice from LaPorte High School head baseball coach Scott Upp, who advised him to throw a lot of pitches to build arm strength and accuracy.

Kellems practiced from a portable pitching mound, throwing to coaches in the athletic program at Michigan City High School about twice a week for several weeks.

Kellems said he became a little emotional Monday when a helicopter flew over the Comerica Park and a law enforcement color guard marched on the field as part of the ceremony honoring fallen and current police officers.

Suddenly, he was asked to stand in front of the mound and throw the first pitch.

His toss to home plate not only had decent speed, but didn't land in the dirt or back stop. The catcher was still crouched behind the plate when he reached out and squeezed the ball with his glove.

“If I was an umpire I would have called it a strike. I think I might have caught the corner,” Kellems said.

The catcher was Zach Short, an infielder and outfielder for the Tigers. He autographed the ball, which Kellems brought home as a keepsake.

“I can’t tell you enough what a thrill it was to be able to do something like that,” Kellems said.

