Region sheriff to be on new Indiana Sheriff's Wall of Fame

LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd is among six Indiana law enforcement executives on a new Sheriffs’ Wall of Fame at the Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch in Brazil.

Boyd is being honored for his leadership during the planning, purchasing and opening of the nonprofit center for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.

“Sheriff John Boyd will forever be remembered as a great sheriff, but also as a founder of our 62-acre youth training retreat,” ISYR Executive Director Scott Minier said. “Because of John and a handful of other forward-thinking problem-solvers, the lives of generations of Indiana youth will be changed for the better.”

Brazil is about 64 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Boyd joined the nonprofit’s board as a charter member in 2016, when ISYR was still being developed. Fellow sheriffs have re-elected him annually as a statewide director.

“Sheriff Boyd has always been the first to ask if there was anything he could do to help,” Minier said.

Boyd’s help with the annual Sheriffs’ Shotgun Shoot for Firearm Safety helped keep the project going and expanding despite challenges like inclement weather, the pandemic and its subsequent soft economy, Minier said.

“Sheriff Boyd’s positive attitude helped keep us making progress when many organizations simply made excuses or gave up entirely. With John’s help, we engaged more than 1,500 kids from across Indiana this year. That’s now part of Sheriff John Boyd’s legacy of public service.”

Under Boyd’s leadership and that of other volunteer board members, Minier said, ISYR has made these advancements:

Purchasing the 62-acre property.

Transforming a former veterinary clinic into a K-9 academy.

Identifying and demolishing unsafe and unwanted structures.

Developing retreat plans and blueprints.

Establishing and remodeling the Sheriffs’ Lodge & Conference Center.

Commencing management of trails, forests and lakes.

Financially shepherding the nonprofit through the pandemic,

Building bonds with at-risk kids by creating AT&T Sheriffs’ Reward Retreats.

Partnering with Scouts BSA by hosting camporees and four Eagle Scout projects.

Installing safe and dependable city water and sewer.

Beginning construction on four youth cabins and an interdenominational peace chapel.

Developing unique-in-the-nation Sheriff & Police and Fire & EMS Explorer Academies.

Engaging more than 1,500 Indiana youths in 2022.

Boyd is completing his second term as sheriff this month, and his time as an ISYR board member will end with the end of his term on Dec. 31.

Minier said Boyd’s likeness will be part of a permanent Sheriffs’ Wall of Fame at the Youth Ranch. Others inducted this year and being honored as ISYR founders will be Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels, former Marion County Sheriff John Layton and Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth.