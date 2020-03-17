Region syrup producer makes Sugar Guide's list

Instead, a network of plastic tubing from his 350 taps in the woods carry the sap directly to a 550-gallon stainless tank inside his sugar shack.

The sap is then run through a reverse osmosis machine to remove more than half of the water before the liquid is placed into an evaporator for boiling into syrup.

It takes about 24 to 48 hours for each batch of sap to go from tree to bottle.

Matthys fills and caps each bottle by hand.

"It’s a short, tense season. It’s about four to six weeks long. By the time you get started and by the time you get everything cleaned up then we’re done with it for the season which is kind of nice,” he said.

He produces about 100 gallons of syrup each year.

Much of it is offered at County Line Orchard in Hobart, Garwood Orchards near LaPorte, the Bike Stop in Michigan City and Olivezia in Chesterton.

The rest is for individuals stopping at the farm to pick up an order or tour his operation.

Matthys also makes a small amount of honey from the one or two hives he tries to keep active on his property.