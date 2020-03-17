Region syrup producer makes Sugar Guide's list

WESTVILLE — A Porter County man is sort of a late bloomer in maple syrup production, but he runs a very modern operation from tree to bottle.
Rick Matthys is the owner of Valmere Farms, one of 63 producers of maple syrup and honey listed in a new “Natural Sugars Guide” published March 10 by Indiana Grown.
Indiana Grown is a program under the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to promote locally grown products and agritourism.
Matthys didn’t start making syrup until 7 years ago when it struck him about the potential of hundreds of maple trees surrounding his home at 641 E. Ind. 2 near Westville.
The home is on the 400-acre farm started by his grandfather in 1948.
He believed all-natural syrup would be a perfect addition for an operation already filling the freezers of customers with grass-fed meat.
The meat is from the 70 head of Black Angus cattle and elk on the property.
“We’ve always loved the maple forest but I didn’t realize what potential we had. So, we’re utilizing what was naturally put on the ground and trying to provide a nice maple product for our customers,” he said.
He doesn’t collect his sap in buckets or boil down the sap in kettles over an open fire like the pioneers.
Instead, a network of plastic tubing from his 350 taps in the woods carry the sap directly to a 550-gallon stainless tank inside his sugar shack.
The sap is then run through a reverse osmosis machine to remove more than half of the water before the liquid is placed into an evaporator for boiling into syrup.
It takes about 24 to 48 hours for each batch of sap to go from tree to bottle.
Matthys fills and caps each bottle by hand.
"It’s a short, tense season. It’s about four to six weeks long. By the time you get started and by the time you get everything cleaned up then we’re done with it for the season which is kind of nice,” he said.
He produces about 100 gallons of syrup each year.
Much of it is offered at County Line Orchard in Hobart, Garwood Orchards near LaPorte, the Bike Stop in Michigan City and Olivezia in Chesterton.
The rest is for individuals stopping at the farm to pick up an order or tour his operation.
Matthys also makes a small amount of honey from the one or two hives he tries to keep active on his property.
Heather Tallman, program director for Indiana Grown, said the idea is letting people know where makers of maple syrup and honey are located and learn of any upcoming activities like sap boiling they would like to attend at those establishments.
“By looking at this map, they’ll be able to see who’s in their area or who is in the area where they’re traveling,” she said.
Tallman said only members of Indiana Grown are eligible to be in the guide, but producers not currently members can join and be added at no cost.
She said another purpose of the guide is to make people aware maple syrup is produced in the state.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize Indiana is a major player in the maple syrup market. It’s not just Vermont and Maine. Indiana is a producer as well,” Tallman said.
The guide can be accessed at www.indianagrown.org